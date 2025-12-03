Hockey

Jared Davidson to take Florian Xhekaj’s place tonight against the Jets
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images

The Canadiens welcome the Winnipeg Jets to the Bell Centre tonight.

And for the occasion, Jakub Dobes will have the mandate to lead his team to victory. No surprise here… because Samuel Montembeault played yesterday against the Senators (and it didn't go well).

Oh, and Florian Xhekaj will make way for Jared Davidson in Martin St-Louis' line-up.

More details to come…

