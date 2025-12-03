Hockey

Jacob Fowler and Samuel Blais stand out in Laval (while the Habs were being destroyed)
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Last night, the Canadiens played the Senators. But you knew that.

It's worth noting, however, that the Rocket, its training club, was also in action in the Montreal region. And let's just say it went a lot better for the Rocket than it did for the Habs.

The Laval club won 4-1 against the (Providence) Bruins, and Jacob Fowler was one of the main reasons the Rocket managed to get their hands on the W.

Of course, the comparison is easy to make with what's going on with the Canadiens, where goaltenders aren't able to deliver the goods.

We're not saying that Fowler is the solution for the Habs a few months after his pro debut… but we are saying that the guy can give prospects hope that the solution is coming one day.

It should also be noted that Samuel Blais, whom the Canadiens brought back into their organization in recent days via waivers, scored again in Laval.

In three games down there, he collected five points, including two goals.

The difference between Blais and Fowler is that the Québécois, who likes to play hard, must be a real possibility for the Canadiens right now. Yesterday, he would have helped against the Sens…

Is it realistic to believe that the Canadiens could give up Jared Davidson and/or Florian Xhekaj to bring Blais back? To me, that's a pretty realistic scenario.


