Jacob Fowler and Samuel Blais stand out in Laval (while the Habs were being destroyed)

Last night, the Canadiens played the Senators. But you knew that.

It's worth noting, however, that the Rocket, its training club, was also in action in the Montreal region. And let's just say it went a lot better for the Rocket than it did for the Habs.

The Laval club won 4-1 against the (Providence) Bruins, and Jacob Fowler was one of the main reasons the Rocket managed to get their hands on the W.

That's 15 wins in 21 games this season for @RocketLaval. 4th overall in the American league. With important pieces in the @CanadiensMTL. Trudeau and Reinbacher missing games. There's no denying the group in Laval remains hungry. – Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) December 3, 2025

Of course, the comparison is easy to make with what's going on with the Canadiens, where goaltenders aren't able to deliver the goods.

We're not saying that Fowler is the solution for the Habs a few months after his pro debut… but we are saying that the guy can give prospects hope that the solution is coming one day.

While Samuel Montembeault allowed 5 goals in a tough Canadiens setback, Jacob Fowler allowed just one in a convincing 4-1 Rocket win. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #GoRocket #Montembeault #Fowler https://t.co/01qqJz5POf – Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) December 3, 2025

It should also be noted that Samuel Blais, whom the Canadiens brought back into their organization in recent days via waivers, scored again in Laval.

In three games down there, he collected five points, including two goals.

Samuel Blais just scored in Laval. https://t.co/YQmLWqNWBh – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) December 3, 2025

The difference between Blais and Fowler is that the Québécois, who likes to play hard, must be a real possibility for the Canadiens right now. Yesterday, he would have helped against the Sens…

Is it realistic to believe that the Canadiens could give up Jared Davidson and/or Florian Xhekaj to bring Blais back? To me, that's a pretty realistic scenario.

46 year-old Andrei Markov would probably be the best Habs defenseman if he was in uniform tonight pic.twitter.com/kMfKG6Sl4r – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 3, 2025

There were two last year, and we can't expect many more Québécois on Team Canada's junior roster this year https://t.co/slXSSvQ4hz – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 3, 2025

