George Springer is impressed by Dylan Cease’s signing

The Blue Jays came within inches of winning the World Series in 2025. In fact, they could hardly have come closer.

By necessity, the Blue Jays believe in their chances of returning to baseball's biggest stage in 2026. They'll have a similar line-up, albeit with a few differences.

We're still waiting to see which hitters will be put under contract, but we know that in the rotation, the club isn't fooling around. Shane Bieber activated his player option to stay, Cody Ponce joined the group… and Dylan Cease signed the biggest contract for a pitcher in franchise history.

And that signing impresses George Springer. The Blue Jays' leadoff hitter says he knows how hard it is to face the pitcher, and that it's good to have him on the right side now.

“I'm excited for what lies ahead.” – Resurgent George Springer voted #Bluejays player of the year AND most improved. More on the other winners here: https://t.co/OoBIJ18vds – Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) December 3, 2025

Springer, who was voted player of the year in Toronto, knows how hard it is to win the World Series. He did it (quite legally…) with the 2017 Astros, but lost in 2019 (Houston) and 2025 (Toronto) thereafter.

He must know that several guys (including himself) could see their performances regress in 2026. So adding talent and depth is paramount for a club with big aspirations.

With Dylan Cease, the Blue Jays will have a great rotation. And if a hitter and a reliever were to be added to the group, the Blue Jays would look like favorites for the 2026 season.

To be continued in the coming weeks.

PMLB

Cedric Mullins in Tampa Bay.

Cedric Mullins is signing a one-year deal with the Rays, per @TBTimes_Rays pic.twitter.com/Rphrr8n7nh – B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) December 3, 2025

Will Andrew McCutchen be back in Pittsburgh?

“Towards the end of the season, I sensed a lot of tension on both sides.”@_NoahHiles says the Pirates owe it to Andrew McCutchen to sell him on their desire to win ballgames. pic.twitter.com/rNamhNKSDE – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 3, 2025

Listen to this.

Montreal entrepreneur @ashkan is exploring a plan to bring the Expos back to Montreal. Just how serious is he? Judge for yourself – he joined me today for an interview.https://t.co/4eSddhS5Fs pic.twitter.com/arb5K8M8Kt – Elias Makos (@eliasmakos) December 3, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.