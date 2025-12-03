Fan gets away with filming Canadiens players

Right now, there's a video circulating on social networks.

It shows Canadiens players in a restaurant. You can see that they're being filmed by a fan and that they don't exactly look like they're having fun because of the camera in their face.

Here it is.

Why do I feel the need to talk about this this morning? It's because this video brought out, on so many levels, the worst of what Montreal has to offer.

In what way?

The guys may love being in Montreal more and more, because the culture is good in the Canadiens organization, but the fact remains that the sometimes too intense pressure from the fans still exists.

And this video proves it.

When a child gets too close to a player to ask for a photo, it's normal: he's a child. But for an adult to start filming the guys when they're just chilling out together, that's pretty bad.

As far as I'm concerned, the fan in question got away with it. And it clearly made the Habs players uncomfortable.

But what's possibly worse than the fan's reaction is the way some people spun the video, saying that four Canadiens players “lost patience” with the whole thing.

When you say in your headline that you have the images and the images are… these, you have no right to headline like that. #Clickbait

All this put together meant that Montreal as such didn't look good. The players reacted well, in the few seconds of footage available on social networks, but they certainly didn't appreciate having a camera shoved in their face.

And they certainly didn't lose their patience. The Habs players in the video did what they had to do.

