Hockey

Don’t expect Florian Xhekaj to play tonight
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Last night, Martin St-Louis benched a few players during the game against the Sens. We're talking about players who couldn't hold their own defensively.

Among them? The Unicorn, Florian Xhekaj.

Given the Canadiens' surplus of forwards (Jared Davidson has skipped his turn in recent games) and Florian's poor showing yesterday, we wondered whether he'd be dressed for tonight's game against the Jets.

And clearly, he's not expected to play.

The Canadiens didn't practice this morning, but Florian Xhekaj jumped on the ice. Normally, that means he's not expected to play tonight.

Unless Samuel Blais is recalled (which would be desirable) by the Habs, it's obviously Jared Davidson who will take Xhekaj's place in the lineup.

That wouldn't be the only change, since all indications are that Jakub Dobes will get the start tonight. But that's no surprise to anyone.

Defenseman Adam Engstrom also jumped on the Bell Centre ice this morning. We can deduce that Martin St-Louis has no intention of changing his blue-line recipe.

And no, the fact that Lane Hutson skated means nothing. He just likes hockey too much.

The Canadiens will hold a media availability at 4:30 p.m. with Martin St-Louis. At that point, details regarding the lineup could be offered.

As for Andrei Markov, who will be honoured, he will take questions from the media at 6pm.


