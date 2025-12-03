David Pagnotta: The Habs’ goaltending problem is starting to cause concern

Credit: Kent Hughes will probably have plenty to say at his press briefing this afternoon.

The Canadiens have a 13-9-3 record so far this season.

Is that perfect? Of course not. But… it could be worse than that, too. Without Jakub Dobes' brilliance at the start of the season, the Canadiens would probably be in the lower echelons of the National League standings today.

Except that lately, things haven't been going so well for Dobes either. And, with Monty's failure, it could become a real problem soon enough…

David Pagnotta talked about it on the DFO Rundown podcast: right now, the situation in front of the net in Montreal is starting to get worrisome. He didn't mention the fact that Kent Hughes is looking for a goalie… but his comments make it clear that things can't go on like this forever.

And that makes sense. To win games, a club needs the help of its goalies… but that hasn't been the case in Montreal for over a month now.

David Pagnotta: Re Canadiens: The other interesting thing that I started to hear in the last few days, and I don't have any direct confirmation from anybody within the team, but goaltending is starting to be a bit of a big concern – DFO Rundown (12/3) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) December 3, 2025

On paper, Monty's and Dobes' stats aren't great. And when I say “really not”… that's not an exaggeration at all.

5-6-1, 3.61 and .861 for Monty

8-3-2, 3.22 and .888 for Dobes

When your two goalies have an atrocious efficiency rate like that, it really doesn't help. The goalies have been having trouble stopping pucks lately, and it's no coincidence that the club has just four wins in its last thirteen games.

This situation needs to be corrected quickly.

Because let's not forget one thing: the Canadiens' goal this season is to make the playoffs and continue their collective development… but that can't happen if the problem in front of the net doesn't get fixed.

We'll have to keep an eye on that. But we shouldn't be surprised to see Kent Hughes move if the goaltending woes continue…

