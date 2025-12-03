Blue Jays: who to choose between Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette?

The Toronto Blue Jays are on a roll this winter, having already acquired Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce so far this off-season.

But the work isn't over, and the Blue Jays are expected to make another splash in the coming days. However, they face a crucial decision as they look to build a club that will return to the World Series next year.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Jays will have to choose between Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette to bolster their offense, as roster construction and salary realities force them to make a choice.

First of all, if the Blue Jays get their hands on Tucker, it will affect George Springer and Anthony Santander's roles in the outfield. In addition, Addison Barger could then be moved permanently to the third cushion with Ernie Clement at second base and Andres Gimenez at shortstop, leaving no room for Little Doe.

Conversely, the opposite scenario creates the same problem. If Toronto retains Bichette at shortstop (or second base), Barger would move to the outfield to get regular at-bats. This would leave no room for Tucker, making it impossible to accommodate both players in the Ontario metropolis, whichever direction they take.

But who to choose? The decision remains complicated when you consider what each player brings to the table.

Tucker represents the best free agent on the market today and is expected to earn over $400 million over more than ten years. The 28-year-old outfielder posted a .266 batting average with 22 long balls and 73 runs scored in 136 games for the Chicago Cubs in 2025.

For his part, Bichette returned to form in 2025 after a 2024 season marked by injuries and underperformance. He maintained a .311 batting average with 18 home runs and a .840 OPS in 139 games, leading the league with 181 hits. His World Series performance was particularly impressive, hitting for a .348 batting average with a .923 OPS and producing six runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, all on one leg.

Perhaps in the end, financial constraints will make the decision easier for the Toronto staff. Right now, the Jays' payroll hovers around $250 million, and according to industry sources, Toronto isn't expected to inflate its spending to the level of the Dodgers or the New York Mets.

This content was created with the help of AI.