Hockey

Andrei Markov admits it: He really wishes he could have played 1,000 games with the Habs
Marc-Olivier Cook
Andrei Markov admits it: He really wishes he could have played 1,000 games with the Habs
Credit: Screenshot / X

It's Andrei Markov's big return to the Bell Centre.

The former Habs defenseman will be honoured tonight in front of the team's fans, and he spoke to reporters on hand for the occasion.

Markov confessed that he never imagined an evening like this would be possible. And it's clear that he's happy that the organization is allowing him to experience a moment like this.

But in his comments… the main thing I picked up on was this: Markov really wishes he could have played 1,000 games in a Montréal Canadiens uniform.

Marc Bergevin let him go when Markov had played 990 games in the National League… and the defenseman never got the chance to reach the famous 1,000-game plateau in the big league.

He says he's at peace with all that today.

To hear his comments… click here:

It certainly leaves a strange taste in the General's mouth.

He was so close to playing 1,000 games with the Canadiens… but Marc Bergevin decided his Montreal adventure was over anyway. We all agree that he deserved the chance to achieve that feat, and that Bergevin's decision is still debatable to this day.

That said, it's all well and good if the main player seems to have moved on. But the bottom line is the same: I would have liked to see him have the opportunity to end his career the right way with the Canadiens.

And I'm 29439% sure I'm not the only one who thinks so.


Overtime

– Nice gesture.

– Yes.

Hehe .

– Can't wait to see it.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!