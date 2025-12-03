Andrei Markov admits it: He really wishes he could have played 1,000 games with the Habs

It's Andrei Markov's big return to the Bell Centre.

The former Habs defenseman will be honoured tonight in front of the team's fans, and he spoke to reporters on hand for the occasion.

Markov confessed that he never imagined an evening like this would be possible. And it's clear that he's happy that the organization is allowing him to experience a moment like this.

“I would never have imagined having an evening like this.” He's back. Thanks for everything, Andrei! pic.twitter.com/EIK5jHR5yb – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) December 3, 2025

But in his comments… the main thing I picked up on was this: Markov really wishes he could have played 1,000 games in a Montréal Canadiens uniform.

Marc Bergevin let him go when Markov had played 990 games in the National League… and the defenseman never got the chance to reach the famous 1,000-game plateau in the big league.

He says he's at peace with all that today.

Listen to Andrei Markov's media availability on the occasion of his tribute evening at the Bell Centre Tune in now as Andrei Markov addresses the media ahead of his homecoming night at the Bell Centre#GoHabsGo https://t.co/idPYHRpQXr – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) December 3, 2025

It certainly leaves a strange taste in the General's mouth.

He was so close to playing 1,000 games with the Canadiens… but Marc Bergevin decided his Montreal adventure was over anyway. We all agree that he deserved the chance to achieve that feat, and that Bergevin's decision is still debatable to this day.

That said, it's all well and good if the main player seems to have moved on. But the bottom line is the same: I would have liked to see him have the opportunity to end his career the right way with the Canadiens.

And I'm 29439% sure I'm not the only one who thinks so.

