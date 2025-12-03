20 scouts (!) will be at the Bell Centre tonight and it’s no coincidence

The Canadiens are about to take on the Winnipeg Jets.

The game will be presented at the Bell Centre… and it's worth remembering that it's Andrei Markov's tribute night, when fans will be introduced to him on site before the game.

That said, the press gallery will be packed for the game. No fewer than 20 scouts (including a few GMs) will be there tonight to watch the game between the Habs and the Jets…

This is no coincidence. The Canadiens are one of the aggressive clubs on the market right now, and Kent Hughes wants to move to improve his team.

It's probably the worst-kept secret in town right now…

Among those in the press gallery tonight is Bill Guerin.

And he won't be there to watch the tribute to Andrei Markov: Guerin confirmed to Jimmy Murphy and Pierre McGuire that he'll be there to keep an eye on Lane Hutson and Cole Caufield, who could be part of the U.S. team at the next Olympics.

It's a great opportunity for the two little players to have a big night's work.

#mnwild and @usahockey Men's Olympic team GM Billy Guerin told Pierre McGuire and me that he is in Montreal to specifically watch #GoHabsGo winger Cole Caufield, and defenseman Lane Hutson. More on the latest @sickpodnhl: https://t.co/Ddydz1Or1X – Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) December 3, 2025

With all the rumours surrounding the Canadiens lately, it's particularly interesting to know that there will be so many scouts at the Bell Centre tonight.

Does that mean the Habs are close to a deal? Not necessarily, no.

But it does mean that the other teams in the National League know that the Habs are interested in making a move, and the word is obviously getting out across the Bettman circuit right now.

It piques my curiosity, anyway.

Two generations meet The present meets the past#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/8alo8DLP1e – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) December 3, 2025

Andrei Markov will be honoured tonight at the Bell Centre. Steve will always remember his chat with the former #79… Well maybe because it was the only one but pic.twitter.com/UAsi8GJ3ij – Martin Lemay (@MartinLemay) December 3, 2025

