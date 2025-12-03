Hockey

20 scouts (!) will be at the Bell Centre tonight and it’s no coincidence
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens are about to take on the Winnipeg Jets.

The game will be presented at the Bell Centre… and it's worth remembering that it's Andrei Markov's tribute night, when fans will be introduced to him on site before the game.

That said, the press gallery will be packed for the game. No fewer than 20 scouts (including a few GMs) will be there tonight to watch the game between the Habs and the Jets…

This is no coincidence. The Canadiens are one of the aggressive clubs on the market right now, and Kent Hughes wants to move to improve his team.

It's probably the worst-kept secret in town right now…

Among those in the press gallery tonight is Bill Guerin.

And he won't be there to watch the tribute to Andrei Markov: Guerin confirmed to Jimmy Murphy and Pierre McGuire that he'll be there to keep an eye on Lane Hutson and Cole Caufield, who could be part of the U.S. team at the next Olympics.

It's a great opportunity for the two little players to have a big night's work.

With all the rumours surrounding the Canadiens lately, it's particularly interesting to know that there will be so many scouts at the Bell Centre tonight.

Does that mean the Habs are close to a deal? Not necessarily, no.

But it does mean that the other teams in the National League know that the Habs are interested in making a move, and the word is obviously getting out across the Bettman circuit right now.

It piques my curiosity, anyway.


