Top-5: Another three-point night for Macklin Celebrini

The Canadiens weren't in action last night.

But there were still five games presented in the NHL.

Let's find out what happened:

That's a wrap on a five-game Monday as both veteran and young stars found the score sheet. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/JK21DBxY8N – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) December 2, 2025

1: Another three-point night for Macklin Celebrini

The Sharks, to everyone's surprise, are having a pretty respectable season.

And much of the team's success must be attributed to Macklin Celebrini, who is simply excellent. He helped his club win again last night with three assists against the Utah Mammoth.

We also have to mention this goal by Will Smith. A real gem:

Will Smith with the finish. Macklin Celebrini with the assist That's 3 assists for Celebrini tonight 19+ pic.twitter.com/3mSgcPgoRU https://t.co/ohxbDElk0V – PlayNow Sports (@PlayNowSports) December 2, 2025

The Sharks won by a score of 6-3 and now have a 13-11-3 record since the start of the season.

That's quite something.

Tyler Toffoli (two goals, two assists) also played a key role in his club's victory, racking up four points. A fine night's work for the former Habs player.

2: Sidney Crosby doesn't slow down

Ah, good old Sidney Crosby…

The Penguins captain isn't slowing down. And he's not getting any younger either. Two goals last night for #87 against the Philadelphia Flyers… in a 5-1 Penguins victory.

Pittsburgh can thank its captain :

CROSBY² Das Battle of Pennsylvania geht an die Pittsburgh Penguins – dank Superstar Sidney Crosby, der im Derby bei den Philadelphia Flyers einen Doppelpack schnürt! #LetsGoPens | @penguins | #Crosby pic.twitter.com/zVfoTJo2Zx – NHL Deutsch (@NHLde) December 2, 2025

Sidney Crosby now has 18 goals so far this season. That's good for 2nd on the league's all-time scoring list…

So the Penguins have found a way to build on their surprising start to the season, and it's special what's happening in Pittsburgh right now. I wonder if the Pens can keep up…

3: Big night for Sean Monahan

Sean Monahan was on fire last night.

He scored twice to help the Blue Jackets beat the Devils (5-3) and the veteran really rose to the occasion.

He was named first star of the game, no surprise there:

Sean Monahan – Columbus Blue Jackets (5) pic.twitter.com/9Q6Sd98ODN – NHL Goal Videos (@NHLGoalVideos) December 2, 2025

Monahan scored twice… and he also dropped the gloves on Cody Glass in the game.

When I said he had a big night at work, I wasn't exaggerating. Monahan was really on another planet against the Devils:

Sean Monahan and Cody Glass dropped the gloves in front of Jake Allen's net for the fifth fight in the second period#NJDevils #CBJ #NHL pic.twitter.com/xRRv4OsnMt – Queen of the Puck (@rbarkleyhockey) December 2, 2025

4: The return of Josh Norris?

When healthy, Josh Norris is capable of helping an NHL team.

And we saw it last night… when he collected three points (two goals) to help the Sabres to a 5-1 win over the Jets.

Josh Norris (20% owned + 5% from earlier tweet) already has a goal and an assist in the 1st period tonight 2 Pts, 2 SOG and counting and it's only been 20'minutes of game time. There is a reason I'm excited for his return. #Sabrehood pic.twitter.com/PqJCbvqvij – Beebs Bondy (@Beebsbondy) December 2, 2025

Things haven't been going well for the Jets lately… and maybe that's good news for the Canadiens.

Because let's not forget: tomorrow night, the Winnipeg outfit will be at the Bell Centre to take on the Habs. And after a 5-1 drubbing in Buffalo, this team's confidence really seems to be atrocious right now…

5: Young Ducks take on Blues

The Ducks are surprising. It looks like the kids are really ready to start winning, and that's nice to see in a way.

Last night, the kids had fun: Mason McTavish, Pavel Mintyukov and Leo Carlsson scored to help the Ducks to a 4-1 win over the Blues.

Carlsson followed up his smashing start to the season with a fine goal:

Chris Kreider scored his team's fourth goal and the Ducks recorded their sixth win in their last ten games.

Things are going well in Anaheim right now. And it's a bit of a surprise too…

Prolongation

– Top scorers of the night :

– 10 games tonight :