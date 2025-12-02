The Canadiens are interested in Kiefer Sherwood

The trade deadline is three big months away. But between now and then, some names will be circulating.

I don't know how far clubs will go to trade players soon instead of waiting until after the Olympic break. But the Canucks could move quickly.

We know that the Canadiens intend to trade rental players. That could get things moving.

In this regard, one name is gaining importance on the market: Kiefer Sherwood. The Canucks' American forward is at the end of his contract and could leave Vancouver.

David Pagnotta mentions three elements that make him an attractive player: he scores goals, he plays robustly and his contract is really advantageous.

On the Sekeres and Price podcast, David Pagnotta reported that several teams like Sherwood. Have they called the Canucks to inquire about the forward's services?

The Stars, Avalanche, Wild and Devils are among them. And the Canadiens have also been mentioned.

“The Montreal Canadiens, even if they don't lead their division, are another club looking at which player would fit the mold of a Kiefer Sherwood.” – David Pagnotta

Sherwood doesn't play center, which isn't ideal for the Canadiens. But he likes to play hard and he could energize a third line in Montreal.

And I say third line… but his 12 goals this season show that he's picked the right time to blossom.

The 30-year-old winger shoots from the right and stands 6'0. According to Pagnotta, he's not talking to the Canucks about extending his future in Vancouver, which opens the door to a transaction.

Note that he's worth $1.5 million on his club's books, which isn't much. What's more, since he received a portion of his salary in bonuses, he only earns $775,000 during the 2025-2026 season.

So a club that really wants him doesn't have to wait until the deadline to pick him up, because his contract is really, really advantageous on every level.

He'll be an uncompensated free agent this summer. By then, he could be asking for at least four million dollars a year.

I don't know how much the Canadiens would be willing to pay for a first-round pick (which will probably be the base price) for a rental winger who wouldn't necessarily play in the top-6. To me, it just doesn't fit.

But I can see why Kent Hughes is interested in the player's profile.

Obviously, this isn't the case that's getting the most attention in Vancouver. Quinn Hughes, who is 19 months away from becoming a free agent, is the name that's getting the most attention.

We don't know if he'll be traded this season. But if he is traded, the Red Wings won't let him go to New Jersey so easily: they'll be in the running.

“Detroit's gotta be in the mix” Pierre McGuire and @JeffMarek dig into the possibility of Steve Yzerman and the Red Wings taking a serious run at Quinn Hughes Presented by @SportsOnPrimeCA #LGRW #TheSheet pic.twitter.com/GsjTp8PkCP – The Sheet with Jeff Marek (@thesheethockey) December 1, 2025

overtime

– Nothing is decided yet for tonight's game. Adam Engstrom is likely to skip his turn.

Struble will take part in the warm-up. On both forward and defense, Martin St-Louis will make his lineup decisions before the game. – Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) December 2, 2025

– Jacob Fowler and Samuel Blais in action in Laval tonight.

Tonight at Place Bell: Fowler and Blais

Tonight at Place Bell: Fowler and Blais pic.twitter.com/K9TG22473n – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) December 2, 2025

– No, Juraj Slafkovsky is not a center. [98.5 FM]

– To be continued.

The housecleaning continues in Texas. https://t.co/u8ijJfAbRP – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) December 2, 2025

– A nice photo.

– Incredible.