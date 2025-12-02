Sonny Gray publicly plants the Yankees

The rivalry between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox is probably the greatest of all four major sports. And now a new chapter has been written, this time off the field.

Speaking to reporters in Boston for the first time since his arrival from the St. Louis Cardinals, Sonny Gray was quick to add fuel to the fire.

It feels good to go to a place where it's easy to hate the Yankees. I never wanted to go to New York in the first place.

Gray pitched for five teams in his MLB career: the Yankees, Oakland A's, Cardinals, Minnesota Twins and Cincinnati Reds.

Newest Red Sox Sonny Gray on his time with the Yankees: “I never wanted to go there in the first place. “#MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/Nz3siNwUpL – MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 2, 2025

But it was by far his run in the Bronx that was the most laborious, as he posted an earned run average of 4.51, significantly higher than in any of his stints in smaller markets during his thirteen years in Major League Baseball.

The Yankees had acquired Gray in a trade with the A's before the 2017 trade deadline. Subsequently, the right-hander posted a record of four wins against seven losses with a 3.72 earned-run average in eleven regular-season starts for the Bombardiers, and made two more outings in the playoffs that same year.

The chain landed in 2018, however, with Gray presenting an earned-run average of 4.90, forcing the Yankees to send him to the relief bullpen before finally letting him go at the end of the campaign.

The pressure from New York was too much for Gray at the time, and with his recent comments, he's better off tying his toque with a brooch this season, considering the rivalry between the two clubs.

It's worth remembering that back in the day, he was happy to arrive in New York.

Sonny Gray today: “I never wanted to go there in the first place.” Sonny Gray after the trade to the Yankees: pic.twitter.com/KwW8u6KePV – Yankeesource (@YankeeSource) December 2, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.