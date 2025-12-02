Hockey

Samuel Blais skates with the Rocket this morning
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
In the last few days, the Canadiens brought Samuel Blais back into the organization via waivers.

He was sent directly to the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens were out West, and there was no point in making him travel across the continent unnecessarily.

So Blais played the Rocket's last two games… and was successful.

But now, with both the Rocket and the Canadiens in Quebec (and both clubs playing tonight at 7pm), you'd think the Canadiens would consider calling him up.

But no: Blais is at Rocket practice this morning, according to Cédrick Blondin. That means he hasn't been recalled.

There were rumors of a potential recall recently. He might have been useful tonight against the Senators, in a game that's going to be a bit of a bumpy ride.

I can't say I'm completely surprised. I always thought there was a world in which Blais was only recalled for road games.

What's the point of recalling him and activating his waivers dial (he can be recalled and sent back down if he hasn't played 10 games or spent 30 days in the NHL) to not play him?

The Canadiens go on the road this weekend in Toronto. Will Blais be there to face his former team?

But the part that really surprises me is that Blais is downstairs while Jared Davidson is still in the NHL as an extra. That's the most astonishing fact.

It must have something to do with the fact that Davidson is exempt from the waivers…

Speaking of the Canadiens, Jayden Struble was able to skate with the others this morning. We wonder if this means he'll play tonight.

To be continued…


