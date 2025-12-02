Rangers: Josh Jung could be the next to leave

After failing to reach the playoffs in the two seasons following their World Series victory, the Texas Rangers decided to wipe the slate clean this off-season.

First, the Texas outfit finally placed Skip Schumaker in the manager's chair. Then, Adolis Garcia and catcher Jonah Heim were released, before Marcus Semien was traded to the New York Mets for the services of Brandon Nimmo.

And it looks like the spring (or rather winter) cleaning isn't over yet. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the next candidate to find himself under skies other than those of Texas is Josh Jung.

Jung was drafted in 2019 with huge expectations. He made his debut in 2022, playing 26 games, but his real breakthrough came in the World Series year of 2023. That season, he hit 25 doubles, 23 long balls and produced 70 runs, in addition to posting an OPS of .781 and an OPS+ of 113. Jung then finished fourth in the Rookie of the Year voting.

It seemed at the time that the Rangers had found their third-cushion player for several campaigns, but the situation quickly deteriorated.

Jung hit a rough patch in 2024, making a few stints on the injured list, but it got even worse in 2025, despite the fact that he was healthy. He was out 25.2% of the time on strikes while yielding only 5.3% of bases on balls. Then, the 27-year-old hit rock bottom in August when he was benched, with President of Baseball Operations Chris Young citing his irregularity.

With this latest episode, the team's current reorganization and the fact that young Sebastian Walcott will be making his MLB debut sooner rather than later, it seems clear that Jung's time in Texas is coming to an end.

The third baseman will turn 28 in February and is only entering his first year of arbitration, so a change of scenery could help revive his career, and several Major League Baseball outfits will certainly try their luck.

