NFL Season 2025: Historic parity at its best

The NFL is in an unprecedented situation: five divisions have a gap of less than a single win between first and second place, and this at an advanced stage of the calendar.

This remarkable parity, illustrated in the CBS Sports chart, completely redefines the playoff race.

In the North American Division, the Ravens and Steelers, both at 6-6, find themselves in a perfect tie. The battle in this section, already renowned for its physical confrontations, reaches a climax.

It's the same story in the American South division, where the Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts have identical 8-4 records. The outcome of this rivalry could come down to a simple key play or a late refereeing decision.

In the Nationals' Western Division, the Rams and Seahawks are both 9-3. This division, one of the most unpredictable in the league, once again confirms the quality of its contenders.

Two other sections remain just as tight. In the Nationals North Division, the Bears hold a half-game lead over the Packers, while the Nationals South Division sees Tampa Bay edge the Panthers by the same slender margin.

Playoff race completely shattered

As the final stretch approaches, every duel becomes decisive. A single defeat could topple the order of leaders in several divisions simultaneously. This exceptional parity promises an end-of-season where qualification scenarios will multiply right up to the final week, offering the league one of the most exciting denouements in its modern history.

This content was created with the help of AI.