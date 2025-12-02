MLB en bref : Les Giants jasent à Kyle Schwarber | Le cas MacKenzie Gore

Ils devraient plutôt cibler un lanceur avec leur budget limité. Rafael Devers et Bryce Eldridge devraient se séparer la tâche au premier but et comme DH…

The Giants are among the teams that have checked in on Kyle Schwarber, as I just reported on @MLBNetwork .

Il a hâte de s'entraîner avec Garrett Crochet.

Sonny Gray has been in touch with Garrett Crochet and the plan is for them to workout together later this offseason, per @alexspeier.

That's exactly what you want to see your ace do. Gray is also a great veteran for Crochet to learn from.

Gray has said all the right things. pic.twitter.com/gdg0wgBzGl

— Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) December 2, 2025