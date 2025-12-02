Baseball

MLB en bref : Les Giants jasent à Kyle Schwarber | Le cas MacKenzie Gore
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Les Giants jasent à Kyle Schwarber

Ils devraient plutôt cibler un lanceur avec leur budget limité. Rafael Devers et Bryce Eldridge devraient se séparer la tâche au premier but et comme DH…

Sonny Gray a dit oui tout de suite aux Red Sox

Il a hâte de s'entraîner avec Garrett Crochet.

Willson Contreras et les Cardinals

Chaque jour qui passe le rapproche d'une transaction.

Joe Ryan n'est jamais passé proche d'être échangé aux Red Sox en juillet

Mais là, ça pourrait changer : Pablo Lopez ou lui devrait quitter le Minnesota.

Le cas MacKenzie Gore

Plusieurs clubs parlent aux Nationals.

Un courriel pour la bonne nouvelle

Ça a pris un courriel pour que Max Muncy apprenne que son option de joueur avait été activée pour 2026.

Ryan Weiss à Houston

Est-ce que le pari va rapporter?

La suite

Les Blue Jays ont besoin d'aide en relève et d'un bâton.

