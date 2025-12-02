MLB en bref : Les Giants jasent à Kyle Schwarber | Le cas MacKenzie Gore

Les Giants jasent à Kyle Schwarber
Ils devraient plutôt cibler un lanceur avec leur budget limité. Rafael Devers et Bryce Eldridge devraient se séparer la tâche au premier but et comme DH…
The Giants are among the teams that have checked in on Kyle Schwarber, as I just reported on @MLBNetwork.
— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 2, 2025
Sonny Gray a dit oui tout de suite aux Red Sox
Il a hâte de s'entraîner avec Garrett Crochet.
Sonny Gray has been in touch with Garrett Crochet and the plan is for them to workout together later this offseason, per @alexspeier.
That's exactly what you want to see your ace do. Gray is also a great veteran for Crochet to learn from.
Gray has said all the right things. pic.twitter.com/gdg0wgBzGl
— Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) December 2, 2025
Willson Contreras et les Cardinals
Chaque jour qui passe le rapproche d'une transaction.
Willson Contreras is open to trade offers and has become more willing to waive his full NTC over the last few weeks. How does that fit into the #STLCards trade plans?
Where things stand on Contreras, Arenado, Donovan, Nootbaar ahead of Winter Meetings:https://t.co/TG72zH22e5
— Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) December 2, 2025
Joe Ryan n'est jamais passé proche d'être échangé aux Red Sox en juillet
Mais là, ça pourrait changer : Pablo Lopez ou lui devrait quitter le Minnesota.
— MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) December 2, 2025
Le cas MacKenzie Gore
Plusieurs clubs parlent aux Nationals.
Nationals Have Discussed MacKenzie Gore With Multiple Clubs https://t.co/BHkQZV9eiD pic.twitter.com/fRtBwIi5ev
— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) December 2, 2025
Un courriel pour la bonne nouvelle
Ça a pris un courriel pour que Max Muncy apprenne que son option de joueur avait été activée pour 2026.
Max Muncy said he and his agent learned that his option had been picked up from an email. pic.twitter.com/01MZRf9OpV
— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 2, 2025
Ryan Weiss à Houston
Est-ce que le pari va rapporter?
As @brianmctaggart mentioned, righty Ryan Weiss is in agreement with the Houston Astros after returning from 2 productive years in the KBO. The deal guarantees him $2.6 million for 2026, sources tell ESPN. There's also an option for '27. He could make over $10 mil over the 2 yrs
— Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) December 2, 2025
La suite
Les Blue Jays ont besoin d'aide en relève et d'un bâton.
via @KeeganMatheson‘s latest piece pic.twitter.com/fzPJd9276M
— Damon (@Damon98_) December 3, 2025