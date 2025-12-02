Major announcement from the Montreal Alouettes regarding Tyson Philpot

Montreal Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia didn't leave the suspense hanging for long.

The general manager quickly reached an extended agreement with star catcher Tyson Philpot, guaranteeing his presence in the lineup for two additional years.

This strategic decision confirms the organization's commitment to continuity after two consecutive appearances in the ultimate CFL game.

Considered to be Montreal's most explosive aerial weapon, Philpot once again proved his worth at the 2025 event.

Despite tight coverage, he made five receptions for a total of 87 yards, recalling his decisive contribution to the previous conquest. His ability to elevate his game at the right moment fully justifies management's eagerness to secure him before he becomes one of the most coveted players on the market.

Beyond his impact in big games, Philpot showed impressive consistency in 2025 when health finally spared him. In just 12 games, he racked up 804 air yards, approaching the standards of the best receivers in the circuit.

Projecting this production over a full season suggests a potential in excess of 1,200 yards, a mark generally associated with the CFL's elite.

A calculated bet on an offensive stalwart

The decision to offer him this extension represents both recognition and a gamble: that Philpot can remain healthy and continue to be one of the engines of the offense, alongside quarterback Davis Alexander, another key element in the team's future vision. Together, they form the nucleus of an offensive unit capable of competing with the best in the country.

By retaining one of the most explosive receivers on the circuit, Montreal is sending a clear message: the team wants to maintain its status as a contender and build on the continuity essential to success in the CFL.

