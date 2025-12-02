Hockey

Kirby Dach started skating again
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Kirby Dach started skating again
Credit: Getty Images

Good news in Montreal.

Forward Kirby Dach has started skating again. He did so this morning for about 15 minutes before regular practice. He was not with his teammates.

Renaud Lavoie reported the news.

As far as we know, it's the first time the Canadiens center has laced up his skates since we learned he'd be out for a few weeks.

It's a step in the right direction.

It's important to note that a player recovering from a broken foot can't skate if he's not feeling relatively well. It's not like an upper-body injury.

We don't say his return is imminent: we say he's progressing.

The Canadiens were talking about an absence of four to six weeks in mid-November. If all goes well, Dach could be back before Christmas.

If he can play a little before the holiday break, that would be ideal.

Of course, between now and then, a number of steps need to be taken. In particular, Dach will need to be able to practice with his team, and he'll need to be able to receive contact.

We'll see what happens next as far as the timetable is concerned.


overtime

– To be continued.

– To watch.

– Jordan Binnington has character.

– Read more.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!