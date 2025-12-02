“I have to give Ivan Demidov more playing time” – Martin St-Louis

Does Ivan Demidov play enough minutes in a game?

In October, he averaged 13:47. And in November, the average went up to 14:47, which is a bit better. But it's still low.

In November, the guy had 10 points in 13 games. For a 19-year-old rookie, that's excellent.

For several weeks now, many people have wanted to see Martin St-Louis offer more playing time to his young Russian, who is obviously brimming with talent.

And let's just say that the coach agrees.

Martin St-Louis, questioned on the subject after the day's practice, said he sometimes looks at his colt's playing time after a game and finds it too low.

But obviously, the context sometimes forces him to keep Demidov on the bench.

In reality, Demidov just has to keep convincing his head coach that he deserves to play. He needs to keep playing hockey the right way.

And playing time will follow, as MSL said:

I'd tell you he should get more [playing time], but life isn't always fair. He's got to keep going. – Martin St-Louis on Ivan Demidov

This isn't the first time recently that Martin St-Louis has taken the blame publicly. After the Denver game, the coach said his strategy wasn't right.

You have to have confidence to say things like that publicly.

For the moment, Demidov is playing on a regular basis with Oliver Kapanen at center and Juraj Slafkovsky on the other wing. Remember that Zachary Bolduc is with NiCole.

Slaf says he's gaining confidence in this line. If the guys keep working together, they could develop something good.

Juraj Slafkovsky today on playing on Habs 2nd line: “I carry the puck a lot more. I obviously like that, who doesn't like to play with the puck? I'm playing a little different role…I like how we're playing. We can be even better in the D-zone and that will create more O-zone time for us.” [image or embed] – /r/Habs(@habsonreddit.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 11:38 am

We agree that at some point, Demidov will get his playing time. And if you ask me, with talent like his, he'll possibly end up on a line with Nick Suzuki.

But one thing at a time.

