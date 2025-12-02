Blue Jays: Michael King and Edwin Diaz are names to watch

On Tuesday afternoon, the Blue Jays made official the signing of Dylan Cease, who will speak to the media next week. This is obviously the first major personnel move for the Queen City-based outfit.

What's next?

We know that the focus is on hitters (Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker are names that refuse to die in the city), but that the club also wants to improve its mound.

You'd think it was just the bullpen that needed reinforcement, but…

Ben Nicholson-Smith, who covers the Toronto club for Sportsnet, mentioned that the Blue Jays would like to add one more starting pitcher, if it's possible to do so.

Michael King's name is being discussed in Toronto.

Many paths are still available to the Blue Jays this off-season. But even after adding Dylan Cease, it's about impossible to imagine a scenario where Toronto doesn't find more pitching, writes @bnicholsonsmith. https://t.co/6ipSTeAjfB – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 2, 2025

Is this still true after Cease's arrival? Would it send Jose Berrios elsewhere or to the bullpen? It's hard to say as we speak.

If not King, would Max Scherzer or Chris Bassitt also be a possibility?

Of course, there's no guarantee that the Blue Jays will sign another starter with a big name. Perhaps the depth will come from within, or from an Eric Lauer-style acquisition.

But either way, at least one more pitcher will be added to the group. The relief bullpen should be improved… and the name of Pete Fairbanks, who is free as a bird, refuses to die in Toronto.

With multiple relievers off the board, who's next?@Ken_Rosenthal expects it to be Pete Fairbanks, who's drawn a ton of interest from teams including the Marlins and Blue Jays. pic.twitter.com/B6rzvTgSK5 – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 2, 2025

But interestingly, Jon Heyman still reported this: the Blue Jays would be the Mets' biggest threat in the Edwin Diaz deal.

The Mets, who signed Devin Williams and want to keep Diaz, wouldn't be at risk of losing Diaz in the short term since nothing seems imminent. But the Blue Jays are seen as a threat.

https://t.co/ZDfMKvvg5H Column: Devin Williams can't hurt but Mets still need Diaz. Otherwise it's a big step back. – Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 2, 2025

Note that the Dodgers are also keeping an eye on Diaz.

We still don't know how much money will be invested on the mound, but we understand, more than ever, that the Blue Jays have by no means finished their winter shopping.

No surprises here…

Joe Ryan and MacKenzie Gore (who were Blue Jays targets last summer) and reliever Cody Ponce, who wants to sign in the MLB after a good season in Asia, are also names to keep an eye on.

This content was created with the help of AI.