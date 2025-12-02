Alek Manoah leaves for Los Angeles

Alek Manoah had a difficult 2025.

Recovering from Tommy John surgery, Manoah was dealt to the minors (without pitching in Toronto) once his return-to-fitness process was complete.

He was subsequently DFA'd by the Blue Jays, who sent him to the Braves organization. The Braves didn't offer him a deal to keep his rights, and he became a free agent. So, things got moving.

And Alek Manoah managed to find a new contract for next season. As a free agent, he reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Angels. Jeff Passan was the first to report the news.

Right-hander Alek Manoah and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a one-year, $1.95 million contract, a source tells ESPN. Manoah, 27, was non-tendered by Atlanta and lands with the Angels on a fully guaranteed big league deal. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 2, 2025

He found himself a guaranteed Major League contract ($1.95M), which is a surprise in December 2025. I wouldn't have been surprised to see him sign a minor league deal to rebuild his value.

But if we go back in time, seeing him sign for that price on his first appearance as a free agent is still… a surprise.

By signing a contract with the Angels, a club that needs to take bets like this to try and get out of trouble, Manoah will have some breathing room to try and become the starter he can be again.

Will it work? We'll have to see.

IF Manoah never becomes a good pitcher again, the Angels won't have paid too much to try something. And at best, he can return to being one of the best in his profession.

Which scenario will come true?

This content was created with the help of AI.