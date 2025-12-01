Yankees must do all they can to maximize Aaron Judge’s window

I may not particularly like the New York Yankees, but if there's one reason I'd like to see them win a championship, it would be for Aaron Judge. Judge is the heart and soul of the Yankees, and perhaps even of New York City in sporting terms. Season after season, he carries his club on his shoulders. His most recent MVP award only confirms this once again.

Like the rest of us, he's not getting any younger, and every campaign he drops his flag on only takes him further from the Promised Land. Still, he'll be 34 by the time the 2026 season rolls around, which is exactly why the Yankees owe it to themselves to maximize the window of opportunity afforded by their star player.

“When I signed back with the Yankees in '23, I wanted to finish a job here and bring back a World Series,” Aaron Judge said. “We're still on that mission.” So what's next? https://t.co/MxvTZEhL7V – Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) November 30, 2025

Surround him better

If they are to win a World Series, the Yankees must once again become the big team in their division. At the time of writing, there's no doubt that the Toronto Blue Jays strike fear into the hearts of their rivals. What's more, the Boston Red Sox are young and likely to be good for a long time.

The Bronx Bombers must do everything in their power to bring Cody Bellinger back into the fold. They must also be in the Kyle Tucker derby. An outfield of Bellinger, Judge and Tucker would be prolific.

Finally, being them, my priority would be to get along with Bo Bichette. Even if he's not an elite player defensively speaking, he'd protect Judge well at the plate and stabilize the infield. More than Anthony Volpe and his 19 errors in 2025, let's say. It would also be a good slap in the face for the Jays.

They need to improve right away, and if that means trading the likes of Jasson Dominguez or Spencer Jones, well, why not. Judge mustn't fall into the Ken Griffey Jr. or Barry Bonds category of generational players who never got his ring.

If the Yankees Brian Cashman and the front office want to win they MUST spend and spend around Aaron Judge the Yankees are in a win now window You must make trades and put all your coins in. Yankees must win NOW pic.twitter.com/BNHLlz31vR – Jason (@JasonTalksYanks) December 1, 2025

Yankees philosophy

In my opinion, if the Yankees want to aim for a championship in the near future, they need to change their approach. It's not complicated, with them it's either hit the other side of the fence or strike out. And what about their defense? You have to call a spade a spade, it's so laborious it's appalling.

As we saw in the playoffs, at times, you have to know how to play good old-fashioned small ball. You have to adapt to the situations that arise in a game. In the regular season, maybe we can get away with it, but in the playoffs, it's a different game, as Martin St-Louis would say.

Speaking of coaches, is Aaron Boone really the ideal manager to lead his team to top honors? Perhaps a change of direction and mentality in the dugout would be in order. I'm just saying..

This content was created with the help of AI.