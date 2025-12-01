VIDEO: The two Xhekaj brothers practise their fighting skills in practice

Arber Xhekaj has had the opportunity to play with his little brother for the past two weeks.

Florian has played four games with the Canadiens, including his first NHL game against the Toronto Leafs. It was quite a moment.

But clearly, big brother wants to protect his little brother in the best possible way. And to that end, Arber “gave Florian a few lessons” in fighting today, after the Canadiens' practice in Brossard.

This isn't the first time Arber has been seen doing this kind of thing after a practice.

In early November, he did the same thing with Jayden Struble. The Sheriff obviously wants to work on his technique (it's true that it's not at its best right now)… and he's not afraid to give advice to his teammates at the same time.

That's special.

Xhekaj and Struble practice their dance moves after practice. All means are good… pic.twitter.com/oZKPgU6DpD – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) November 10, 2025

I'd love to see Arber get his game back.

He needs to find a way to be more physical on the ice and start scaring other teams again. That used to be the case: he brought toughness to Martin St-Louis' line-up and opposing players knew it when he was on the ice.

This no longer seems to be the case, and that's a shame. The young defenseman is losing his usefulness and his identity… which is a shame, because it was his physical game that made his place in Montreal possible in the first place.

But hey. If that can happen by seeing him practice his fighting in practice, so be it.

And if he can help his little brother be more careful by giving him a few pointers… it can't hurt either. Brotherhood is beautiful!

