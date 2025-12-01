Hockey

Top-4: A hat trick for Wyatt Johnston against the Senators
Félix Forget
Top-4: A hat trick for Wyatt Johnston against the Senators
Credit: Screenshot/Twitter

After a busy start to the weekend, it was a quiet Sunday in the NHL.

A total of four games were on the schedule for the occasion.

Here's what caught the eye yesterday:

1. Hat trick for Wyatt Johnston against the Senators

Yesterday's final duel pitted the Dallas Stars against the Ottawa Senators.

And clearly, the Stars wanted to show off for their fans. At least, that was the case for Wyatt Johnston.

The young Stars star scored no less than three goals, allowing fans to throw their caps on the ice.

All of which put an exclamation point on the Stars' 6-1 victory.

That was Casey DeSmith in front of the Stars net… much to the chagrin of this fan, who was dressed to see Jake Oettinger in front of the net, hehe.

2. Connor Bedard puts on a show (again)

Yesterday afternoon, the Ducks visited the Blackhawks in Chicago. And very quickly, the visitors reminded us why they're one of the NHL's best teams this season.

They scored two goals in the first minute of the game… and Chris Kreider added a third.

But Connor Bedard finally got fed up. And the kid took matters into his own hands, collecting two assists as his club brought the score to 3-3.

Then, in the third period, Bedard found himself alone in front of the opposing net with the puck.

And he gave Ville Husso, who had just entered the game, a real headache.

Then, in the final minutes of the game, Bedard added a second to his record, this time into an empty net.

And he took the opportunity to taunt the Ducks.

A 5-3 victory for the Blackhawks, who continue to benefit from Bedard's brilliance.

Not a bad kid.

3. A 909th career goal for Alex Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin is the NHL's all-time leading scorer. And the Russian clearly scares the hell out of opposing teams when he's on the powerplay.

Yesterday afternoon, Ovechkin got the puck in his office with the man advantage, and it led to a goal…

Except that it was Ovechkin's clever pass that led to Tom Wilson's goal.

That said, Ovechkin still found a way to add to his scoring record late in the game, when the Islanders' net was deserted.

A fine effort on his part enabled him to score the 909th goal of his career.

The Caps won by a score of 4-1.

Logan Thompson turned aside 30 of the Islanders' 31 shots in the win.

4. A first shutout for Brandon Bussi

The Hurricanes and Flames faced off yesterday afternoon… and it was a defensive game.

After 60 minutes, the score was still 0-0. So we needed overtime.

And in the end, it was the Hurricanes who prevailed: Nikolaj Ehlers gave his team the win.

Hurricanes goaltender Brandon Bussi also picked up his first career shutout.

He turned aside all 15 shots in his direction.

The Hurricanes won 1-0, picking up their 16th victory of the season.

At the same time, they regain first place in the Metropolitan.


Overtime

Oops.

– Oh?

– Let's hope it's not too serious.

– Last night's top scorers.

(Credit: Screenshot/NHL.com)

– Five games on the bill tonight.

(Credit: Screenshot/Sportsnet)
facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!