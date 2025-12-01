Top-4: A hat trick for Wyatt Johnston against the Senators

After a busy start to the weekend, it was a quiet Sunday in the NHL.

A total of four games were on the schedule for the occasion.

Here's what caught the eye yesterday:

1. Hat trick for Wyatt Johnston against the Senators

Yesterday's final duel pitted the Dallas Stars against the Ottawa Senators.

And clearly, the Stars wanted to show off for their fans. At least, that was the case for Wyatt Johnston.

The young Stars star scored no less than three goals, allowing fans to throw their caps on the ice.

HATS OFF TO WYATT JOHNSTON!!! pic.twitter.com/gWS80GJHlS – NHL (@NHL) December 1, 2025

All of which put an exclamation point on the Stars' 6-1 victory.

That was Casey DeSmith in front of the Stars net… much to the chagrin of this fan, who was dressed to see Jake Oettinger in front of the net, hehe.

THIS STARS FAN SHOWED UP IN FULL GOALIE GEAR pic.twitter.com/SYqb8dCJoo – TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 1, 2025

2. Connor Bedard puts on a show (again)

Yesterday afternoon, the Ducks visited the Blackhawks in Chicago. And very quickly, the visitors reminded us why they're one of the NHL's best teams this season.

They scored two goals in the first minute of the game… and Chris Kreider added a third.

After scoring 2 goals in the first MINUTE of the game the Ducks make it 3-0 courtesy of Chris Kreider pic.twitter.com/0CY8RO7pSc – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 30, 2025

But Connor Bedard finally got fed up. And the kid took matters into his own hands, collecting two assists as his club brought the score to 3-3.

Then, in the third period, Bedard found himself alone in front of the opposing net with the puck.

And he gave Ville Husso, who had just entered the game, a real headache.

THE HANDS ON THE KID pic.twitter.com/lBMGok3q49 – NHL (@NHL) November 30, 2025

Then, in the final minutes of the game, Bedard added a second to his record, this time into an empty net.

And he took the opportunity to taunt the Ducks.

Bedard with the empty net for his FOURTH point and then he has some words for the Ducks bench pic.twitter.com/hxoyoh7jJF – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 30, 2025

A 5-3 victory for the Blackhawks, who continue to benefit from Bedard's brilliance.

Not a bad kid.

3. A 909th career goal for Alex Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin is the NHL's all-time leading scorer. And the Russian clearly scares the hell out of opposing teams when he's on the powerplay.

Yesterday afternoon, Ovechkin got the puck in his office with the man advantage, and it led to a goal…

Except that it was Ovechkin's clever pass that led to Tom Wilson's goal.

Ovechkin feeds Wilson to open the scoring pic.twitter.com/5tgGPZ0GsP – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 30, 2025

That said, Ovechkin still found a way to add to his scoring record late in the game, when the Islanders' net was deserted.

A fine effort on his part enabled him to score the 909th goal of his career.

Ovi HUSTLES for the empty netter and he's got career goal 9⃣0⃣9⃣ and his 12th of the season! pic.twitter.com/ZLdXfPcDfd – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 30, 2025

The Caps won by a score of 4-1.

Logan Thompson turned aside 30 of the Islanders' 31 shots in the win.

4. A first shutout for Brandon Bussi

The Hurricanes and Flames faced off yesterday afternoon… and it was a defensive game.

After 60 minutes, the score was still 0-0. So we needed overtime.

And in the end, it was the Hurricanes who prevailed: Nikolaj Ehlers gave his team the win.

Hurricanes goaltender Brandon Bussi also picked up his first career shutout.

He turned aside all 15 shots in his direction.

The Hurricanes won 1-0, picking up their 16th victory of the season.

At the same time, they regain first place in the Metropolitan.

Overtime

– Oops.

Oh no, Sorokin Tom Wilson takes advantage of the turnover and buries his second of the game pic.twitter.com/N6aptvPmUb – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 30, 2025

– Oh?

Bedard and McTavish went at it after the buzzer leading to a big scrum pic.twitter.com/aEdYb4LdPB – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 30, 2025

– Let's hope it's not too serious.

Lian Bichsel needed assistance getting off the ice after this play in front of the benches pic.twitter.com/gkXJi35uIF – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 1, 2025

– Last night's top scorers.

– Five games on the bill tonight.