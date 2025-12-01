The Kyle Tucker file could stretch to 2026

Probably the biggest fish in the sea that is the free agent market, Kyle Tucker still hasn't found his next Major League Baseball destination. So far, so good.

However, the star outfielder's case could drag on longer than usual. Indeed, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, we may have to wait until 2026 to see the outcome.

The market for this year's top free agent could potentially stretch into the new year. In the end, no one can improve a team like Tucker, and whether it's Toronto, Philadelphia, or a New York team, Tucker will get a 10+ year contract for over $300 million, with an even higher cap hit possible.

Two things to keep in mind here.

First, there appear to be four suitors to acquire Tucker's services, including the Toronto Blue Jays.

Second, no matter where he lands, the 28-year-old will initial a huge pact in the next few weeks, despite being slowed by injuries in the last two seasons, and a month-and-a-half slump in 2025.

In 136 games for the Chicago Cubs this season, Tucker posted a .266 batting average, hit 22 long balls, produced 73 runs batted in and accumulated a 4.6 WAR. His career OPS+ is now 140 and he has a WAR per 162 games average of 5.8. This is no mean feat, and it pays off.

The Cubs, for their part, won't be in the derby, having paid a lot of money to get their hands on him, only to lose him for absolutely nothing. Good management (insert sarcasm here).

This content was created with the help of AI.