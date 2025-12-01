“The Habs need to explain to Brendan Gallagher that he can’t play every game anymore”

Brendan Gallagher isn't having an easy season. The veteran has just one goal in 24 games, and it doesn't exactly feel like it's about to unblock.

And of course, it's not because he's taking it easy: the veteran is as intense as ever, but…

Unfortunately, Gally doesn't have much left in the tank. And while he's avoided injury this season, his impact on the ice is very limited.

All this led to an interesting conversation between Tony Marinaro and Éric Bélanger today on the Sick Podcast… and according to both men, something has to change with Gallagher.

And according to them, it's the Habs who need to approach Gally to explain that he can no longer play every game. They discuss this around the 42nd minute, for those interested.

A Positive Journey Overall For The Canadiens | The Sick Podcast With Tony Marinaro Dec 1, 2025 https://t.co/vBpyfQ6lR9 – Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) December 1, 2025

As we saw in the game against the Avalanche, the sequence of two games in two nights on the road (with jet lag) was particularly difficult for Gallagher. And that's what led Marinaro and Bélanger to wonder whether, for example, the club should ensure that Gally no longer plays two games in 24 hours.

And we know that Gallagher won't do it on his own: if the Habs want this to happen, someone on the inside will have to talk to him.

Because yes, it could actually help Gally get through an 82-game season. If his workload is limited, he'll be able to give more when he's in uniform, making him more effective.

And if the Habs want to try and squeeze some value out of their $6.5-million-a-year player until the end of next season, this could be the way to do it… especially since, eventually, the injured will return: there will be quite a few forwards in town when that happens.

The club is about to play 13 games in 22 days. And for Gallagher, all this is likely to be a pretty colossal ordeal.

Let's see if the club takes action.

Overtime

– I love it.

Mike Matheson offered one of the most beautiful answers possible this morning. An answer that will resonate with many parents. “In the weeks leading up to the signing, I said to my wife, “Is 2-3 million more really worth more than the stability we can offer… pic.twitter.com/5luy9rSwMS – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) December 2, 2025

– Martin St-Louis defends Alexandre Carrier.

Habs coach Marty St. Louis today on Alex Carrier, who admitted that he hasn't personally been satisfied with his season: “I would just tell him to keep going. Alexandre hasn't forgotten how to play hockey. When your confidence goes down a bit, your reading of the game isn't as… pic.twitter.com/40T2tedRYr – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 2, 2025

– Kirby Dach's speed is surprising.

Who is the Habs player with the best top speed this season? I'd be extremely surprised if you guessed the answer. https://t.co/VnFl3ARsBP – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) December 2, 2025

– Best goaltending duos this season: the Habs rank 28th. [The Athletic]

– Nice read.

Alex Karmanov is 7'1″, 7'3″ on skates. The project of a lifetime for McDavid's coach, Gary Roberts. In recent months, he's been trying to turn the Moldavian into a ballerina. “It's stupid, at the slightest touch, guys fall .” https://t.co/970lH6tvVH – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) December 1, 2025

– Devin Williams joins the Mets.

The guy got the beard rule changed in the Bronx and left for the other club in town. https://t.co/fP6xAVV8gK – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) December 2, 2025

– Oops.