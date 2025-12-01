Samuel Montembeault to face Senators tomorrow

Martin St-Louis has decided how he will manage his goalkeepers over the next few days.

We suspected he had made a decision. What was done was to announce the identity of the goaltender to the media today, since sometimes you have to wait until game day to find out.

So it's Samuel Montembeault who will be defending the cage for the Canadiens tomorrow against Ottawa.

Monty in goal against Ottawa on Tuesday

Logically, since back-to-back games are on the menu for Tuesday and Wednesday, we have to deduce that Jakub Dobes will be the starting goaltender on Wednesday's Andrei Markov Tribute Night.

It will be against the Jets.

Remember that on the recent trip, Jakub Dobes was the #1 goaltender. He played the Salt Lake City game and the toughest back-to-back of the weekend.

Will Monty play tomorrow because he looked better on the trip? Because we wanted to give the Jets game to Dobes? To give the European goalie time to recover from his thaw in Denver?

Who knows?

Either way, both goalies will have to stand up. Because even if Ottawa and Winnipeg aren't in the playoffs as of today… they're just one point away, anyway. In 2025, there's no such thing as an easy duel.

A look at the Atlantic Division standings on Monday with the Canadiens holding a playoff sport more than a quarter of the way through NHL season

Defenseman Adam Engstrom had several discussions with a few coaches during practice.

Assistant coach Stéphane Robidas having long conversation with defenceman Alexandre Carrier at end of practice.

To no one's surprise, CH prospects L.J. Mooney is on the list of 28 players invited to the U.S. camp.

The outfielder will get over $300M, possibly from the Blue Jays.

Cole Caufield wins the Molson Cup.

Will Cole Caufield finally wrest away Nick Suzuki's firm grip on the Molson Cup this season?

