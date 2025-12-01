Hockey

Samuel Montembeault to face Senators tomorrow
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: X

Martin St-Louis has decided how he will manage his goalkeepers over the next few days.

We suspected he had made a decision. What was done was to announce the identity of the goaltender to the media today, since sometimes you have to wait until game day to find out.

So it's Samuel Montembeault who will be defending the cage for the Canadiens tomorrow against Ottawa.

Logically, since back-to-back games are on the menu for Tuesday and Wednesday, we have to deduce that Jakub Dobes will be the starting goaltender on Wednesday's Andrei Markov Tribute Night.

It will be against the Jets.

Remember that on the recent trip, Jakub Dobes was the #1 goaltender. He played the Salt Lake City game and the toughest back-to-back of the weekend.

Will Monty play tomorrow because he looked better on the trip? Because we wanted to give the Jets game to Dobes? To give the European goalie time to recover from his thaw in Denver?

Who knows?

Either way, both goalies will have to stand up. Because even if Ottawa and Winnipeg aren't in the playoffs as of today… they're just one point away, anyway. In 2025, there's no such thing as an easy duel.


