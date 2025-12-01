Powerplay: the Habs are (really) better on the road than at home

When you look at the Canadiens' roster this season, you realize that the club has rarely had so much talent. Whether forward or defense, it's pretty spectacular to see so many talented players in town.

And inevitably, this means that expectations on the powerplay are higher than usual. Because normally, that's where talented players can really let their hair down.

Except that this season, the Habs have had their ups and downs on the power play. There have been some great sequences, but there have also been some spectacular lows.

What's interesting, though, is to look at the difference in terms of massive forward efficiency when the Habs are at home and when they're on the road.

And what you realize is that he's really, really better away from the Bell Centre. He converts 13.9% of his opportunities at home versus 34.4% on the road.

– The Habs PP at home: 13.9% – The Habs PP on the road: 34.4% pic.twitter.com/KJsMjAFgkY – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 1, 2025

We're talking about a difference of more than 20 percentage points. And if you compare it to other NHL teams, the Habs' powerplay on the road would be the best in the entire league… while the one at the Bell Centre would rank 28th in the league.

That's a major difference.

We know that, in reality, some of this has to do with the fact that the club has made changes to its lineup before road trips and home games. And we also know that, in general this season, the Habs are better on the road than at the Bell Centre.

But still, it's rather peculiar to see the club having so much trouble scoring with the man advantage in front of their home fans. And with several games at the Bell Centre coming up, let's see if the club can get back on track, especially since they've just had some powerplay success on their trip out West.

Overtime

– Hehe.

– Tomorrow's game will be important for him.

Sam Montembeault today on gaining confidence after his last start vs Vegas: “For sure it felt great. Personally, it took some pressure off my shoulders and it was good for morale…(Now) it's about building on that, to keep working, and to find the consistency I had before.” pic.twitter.com/HUkHhR0qI6 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 1, 2025

– That's right.