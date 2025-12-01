Nick Suzuki is battling it out with several players for the Olympics (and we know who they are)

Nick Suzuki has all the qualities needed to take part in the next Olympic Games.

He's good offensively and defensively, he can play in any situation, he's ready to play on the wings if needed, he's responsible on all 200 feet of the ice, he's one of the best centers in the National League today…

But there's a “problem” that's getting bigger, for the captain.

It's the fact that there are so many talented Canadian players with a chance to break into Canada's line-up for the tournament.

And in the eyes of Elliotte Friedman(32 Thoughts Podcast), Suzuki is competing with these guys right now: Mark Scheifele, Macklin Celebrini, Connor Bedard, Tom Wilson, Wyatt Johnston, Bo Horvat…

It makes sense, in a way. Because these guys are having a really good time in the NHL so far this season.

“These are going to be tough decisions In the latest 32 Thoughts, @FriedgeHNIC and @sportsnetkyle discuss who should claim the final spots on Team Canada's Olympic roster, and more! : https://t.co/Ba 5hiz0RVM pic.twitter.com/KHVdzuTMkJ – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 1, 2025

Here again, we agree that Nick Suzuki deserves to make the club.

He's proven himself and has what it takes to help the team on the ice. But… it seems, on the other hand, that I'd like to see him take a break. And I know it may be selfish to think that way.

That said, it's worth remembering that the captain has never missed a single game in his NHL career. He works his butt off every night for the Canadiens and takes his role as captain to heart.

Oh, and he seemed to hurt himself against the Flyers in early November too. The Canadiens will need #14 to have any hope of making the playoffs, and if Suzuki is healthy, it will clearly help the Montreal team's chances too…

We'll have to keep an eye on that. Team Canada's executives will have some big decisions to make (as will those of the U.S. team), and it will be interesting to see what happens between now and February.

It's going to get interesting, in my opinion… especially if Suzuki starts to dominate like he's capable of.

Overtime

– Interested parties:

Vote now for the November Defensive Game of the Month for a chance to win a signed jersey, courtesy of @IntactAssurance! https://t.co/x2cbOtjhLl#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/kaWdITJtCr – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) December 1, 2025

– It's going to be a great evening.

This Wednesday, we pay tribute to Andrei Markov Read ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/1N8JdBH6m8 – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) December 1, 2025

– It's stirring.

– Beautiful photo.