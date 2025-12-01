New contract: Mike Matheson took less money to set an example for others

Mike Matheson has signed a contract extension that will pay him an average of $6 million per season until the summer of 2031.

That's quite a deal for the Canadiens… because the defenseman could have fetched more money elsewhere.

And he seems to know it.

Speaking on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, Matheson confessed that he wants to stay in Montreal because he sees the Canadiens being really good before too long. He believes in his chances of winning here, and that's what he wants too.

But Matheson also said that by taking less money, it may encourage other players to do what he did – and what others before him did too.

Reminder: Caufield and Slafkovsky had the arguments to earn more money than Nick Suzuki because of the salary cap increase. But they decided to take less to respect the Canadiens' salary hierarchy… and to give Kent Hughes more flexibility to improve the team.

That's the culture in Montreal right now.

I was never his biggest fan, but this year really changed my perspective. Maybe he was a bit overhated, but it's clear now that he's a true team player who'll do whatever it takes to help the Habs win. You need guys like that when you're building a contender, he's a solid… pic.twitter.com/KGxoagxcj3 – Alex (@ivandemigoal) December 1, 2025

Maybe it sends a message to Ivan Demidov, who will (no doubt) break the bank when he signs his next contract.

But with what he's seen from his teammates, I really have a feeling Demidov's going to go that route too. And even then, it could help Kent Hughes acquire other players to help the team win games on the ice.

That's what's important. And the players are aware of it, too.

I really like that mentality. The Canadiens' management is able to sell their plan to the guys, and the players respect that too. And it also shows that they're in it to win, and that they know it can be done if everyone thinks the same way.

Again, it's part of the culture. And in that respect, hats off to Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton… who have helped the Canadiens so much to achieve the status of a club that wants to win and sees its players take less money to make it happen.

