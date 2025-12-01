Baseball

MLB en bref : Kodai Senga veut rester à New York | Le marché des partants
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: X

Kodai Senga veut rester à New York

Il préfère ne pas être échangé.

Le marché des partants

De quoi a-t-il l'air, en ce moment?

Tatsuya Imai pourrait signer sous peu, lui.

Tout est sur la table

Signer Dylan Cease ne freine pas les Blue Jays ailleurs.

En attente

Pete Alonso et Alex Bregman auront sans doute ce qu'ils veulent, mais pas maintenant.

Willson Contreras et les Cards

Il ne voudrait pas quitter.

