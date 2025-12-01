MLB en bref : Kodai Senga veut rester à New York | Le marché des partants

Kodai Senga veut rester à New York

Il préfère ne pas être échangé.

NEWS: Kodai Senga, a popular starting pitcher in the trade market, recently informed the Mets that he preferred to stay with the club as opposed to getting dealt elsewhere, sources tell @WillSammon. pic.twitter.com/knKPn4UavC — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) November 30, 2025

Le marché des partants

De quoi a-t-il l'air, en ce moment?

How will Dylan Cease's reported 7-year deal with the Blue Jays impact the rest of the free agent starting pitcher market? Harold Reynolds and Matt Vasgersian discuss Cease's reported contract with the reigning American League champions.#MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/SP9JoIPsbC — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 1, 2025

Tatsuya Imai pourrait signer sous peu, lui.

Tout est sur la table

Signer Dylan Cease ne freine pas les Blue Jays ailleurs.

“The way the Blue Jays have spoken about it, when there's a business case to be made, if they can justify it, then they can go do it.”@ShiDavidi says the Blue Jays signing Dylan Cease doesn't rule out anything else they want to do. pic.twitter.com/UrSsFRrX5B — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 1, 2025

En attente

Pete Alonso et Alex Bregman auront sans doute ce qu'ils veulent, mais pas maintenant.

The chances of Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso getting closer to their ask is good, but both are ‘waiting for a team to step to the forefront,' according to @JeffPassan. pic.twitter.com/8kUm6tcqJ5 — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) December 1, 2025

Willson Contreras et les Cards

Il ne voudrait pas quitter.