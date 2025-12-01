Max Scherzer: there are doubts about a return to Toronto

Last week, the Blue Jays reached an agreement with Dylan Cease. The club was looking for a quality starter, and in Cease, they got their hands on one of the big names available on the market.

No, we're not talking about an end-of-rotation guy.

Suddenly, the Jays have a pretty complete rotation. In addition to Cease, the club is betting on Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber and Jose Berrios… which can be placed in order or out of order.

However, we also know that the club, in fact, had departures in 2025 that we thought we'd see again in 2026. Among them, for example, was Max Scherzer, who shone in the playoffs for Toronto.

However, the signing of Cease has clearly changed things… and Shi Davidi, speaking on Foul Territory, noted that there are doubts about Scherzer's return to Toronto.

Max Scherzer returning to the Blue Jays isn't a guarantee. “There are some things that would happen before that ends up taking place,” says @ShiDavidi. pic.twitter.com/xDNNcFxKWy – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 1, 2025

We know that in reality, Scherzer looks like a guy who'd love to be back with the Blue Jays. His feeling of belonging to the club was still very strong a week ago… but that was before Cease signed his contract.

And even if he wants to come back, the Jays have to want to bring him back. And when you consider that the club has other needs, you have to wonder if Scherzer got squeezed by Cease.

Offseason to-do list: Blue Jays edition. – Leverage reliever

– Bat, preferably an infielder

– Pitching depth Thoughts on @ShiDavidi‘s list? pic.twitter.com/TqVHxG2NDo – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 1, 2025

It's not impossible that Scherzer, if he really wants to come back, will decide to accept a contract for a very small salary to accommodate the club. That said, if he asks for a little too much money for the Blue Jays' liking, they probably won't have too much trouble letting him go.

And we know that a starter on the independent market rarely lacks teams interested in his services. To be continued.

This content was created with the help of AI.