Kyle Schwarber should be the first domino to fall

With the exception of Josh Naylor, the market for position players has been very quiet so far. However, things could change quickly.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Kyle Schwarber could be the first major domino to fall on the free agent market this winter, perhaps even before Major League Baseball's winter meetings get underway in Orlando on Sunday.

Passan reiterated that the Philadelphia Phillies remain the favorites to get their hands on Schwarber, but also named the Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets as teams still in the running for the big left-handed slugger.

The mention of the Mets at the heart of the matter is interesting, as they are also in the dance to acquire the services of Kyle Tucker, Cody Bellinger and Framber Valdez, to name but a few.

With Pete Alonso currently a free agent and Brandon Nimmo recently traded to the Texas Rangers for Marcus Semien, the Mets need a big stick to bolster the power of a lineup led by Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor.

A potential signing of the 33-year-old would likely mark the end of the Alonso era in Queens and make a Mark Vientos trade more likely.

Schwarber hit a personal-best 56 long balls last season with the Phillies while posting a .240 batting average during the 162 games he played in the regular season. He has hit 46 or more home runs three times in the last four campaigns.

Schwarbomb is expected to initial a four-year deal with an annual value in excess of $30 million.

