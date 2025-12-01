Junior Team Canada scandal: Cal Foote gets a job in the AHL

In recent weeks, the Carolina Hurricanes have been linked to Carter Hart and Michael McLeod. We're talking about two players at the heart of the Team Canada junior scandal.

But it got so bad in Carolina that the Hurricanes had no choice but to back down following the rumors bringing the two players to town.

McLeod finally signed a long-term contract in Russia… and Hart reached an agreement with the Golden Knights. And since it's December 1, the goalie is eligible for a return to the NHL. It should happen tomorrow.

Per sources, I'm told G Carter Hart is likely to make his debut start and return to @NHL action with @GoldenKnights this coming Tuesday night. #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/hEEOuNcFwq – Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) December 1, 2025

What else? What about the other men linked to the scandal?

Alex Formenton and Dillon Dube haven't really seen their names circulate in North America. Alex Formenton recently signed a deal to play in Europe.

And Cal Foote?

Well, the controversial player has just signed a contract to play professionally in North America. We're talking about an AHL contract with the Chicago Wolves.

Defenseman Cal Foote has signed a standard AHL contract. @MidwestMoving pic.twitter.com/GyMOywIWob – Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves) December 1, 2025

He didn't sign with the Hurricanes, but the irony is noticeable, nonetheless. The big club backed away from Foote's colleague, but his club-school didn't hesitate to move forward.

The contract of Adam Foote's son, who coaches the Vancouver Canucks, is valid until the end of the season.

Should Foote do well in the AHL and Carter Hart do well in the NHL, would this open the door for the new Wolves member to return to the NHL eventually?

To be seen in due course.

