Jayden Struble injury: Adam Engstrom still in the NHL this morning

A lot has happened with the Canadiens in the last few days.

Samuel Blais returned to the Canadiens environment… Mike Matheson put down roots in town… the Canadiens ended their Western trip the wrong way after playing well… Alexandre Texier played his first games with the club…

And what about Samuel Montembeault's fine performance against Vegas?

But even so, Jayden Struble's injury has been a bit of a butterfly since yesterday. An upper-body injury prevented him from performing against the Colorado Nordiques on Saturday.

When was he injured? Good question, Madame la Marquise.

But what we're seeing this morning is that the Canadiens still haven't sent Adam Engstrom back down. Was the plan, in any case, to continue testing him when the club returned to Montreal?

Or is Struble's health forcing the Canadiens to stick with seven guys on the blue line?

Adam Engstrom on his IG: “Dream come true, playing my first NHL game with Montreal! Thanks to the people around me for the support and help along the way to get here!” pic.twitter.com/7cwZ7tq1uk – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 30, 2025

Because in reality, even if the Rocket were on the road this weekend, the Canadiens still agreed yesterday not to give up some guys to the club-school and keep some salaries up.

Kent Hughes has often done things differently this season.

Adam Engstrom and Jared Davidson (who could well return to Laval, either to stay at 12 forwards or to recall Samuel Blais and his energy in his place) are still in the NHL right now.

But right now, the Canadiens and the Rocket are in Quebec. We'll be watching this morning to see if there are any personnel changes for the Canadiens. We'll also be watching for a medical update on Struble.

The Habs will practice at 11:30 a.m. in Brossard on December 1.

Tomorrow evening, the Ottawa Senators and Providence Bruins will be at the Bell Centre and Place Bell respectively, starting at 7 p.m.

