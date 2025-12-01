Jayden Struble absent from practice

Bad news in Montreal.

The Canadiens have announced that Jayden Struble is still too injured to take part in today's practice. He will undergo an evaluation instead of practice today.

He is considered day-to-day due to his upper-body injury, which means that the Canadiens are not currently talking long-term.

Defenseman Jayden Struble (upper body, daily evaluation) will not participate in today's practice. – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 1, 2025

Since we don't know exactly why the defenseman is taking a break, we're wondering about his state of health.

Is the Habs taking the time to rest him properly to make sure he doesn't get any worse? Surely, yes.

Remember that this morning, it was reported that defenseman Adam Engstrom had not been traded to the Rocket. If Struble can't play tomorrow against Ottawa, Engstrom should logically play.

We should have more details shortly.

Elsewhere at practice, we note that several players showed up on the ice in Brossard several minutes before it really started.

Among them? Cole Caufield and Ivan Demidov.

Details to come…