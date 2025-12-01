Islanders hope to draft Alexander Zharovsky

Right now, many people in Montreal are pleased that the Canadiens were able to secure the services of Russian Alexander Zharovsky at the last draft.

And rightly so: he's a talented player.

Guys with talent coming out of their ears (Alexander Zharovsky, Ivan Demidov, Lane Hutson and Cole Caufield, among others) are followed a lot before arriving in Montreal.

Alexander Zharovsky with another goal for Salavat Yulayev of the #KHL. Had also an assist earlier. 18 yo #gohabsgo prospect now has 17 (7+10) pts in 21 games pic.twitter.com/vZM7dD28nf – Daria Tuboltseva (@DariaTuboltseva) November 23, 2025

But all that to say, it wasn't just the Canadiens who liked Zharovsky at the time of the draft. Of course they did…

In fact, the New York Islanders also liked the Russian forward's profile. And according to Vladimir Malakhov, a former NHL player who now works for the Islanders, the New York club wanted Zharovsky.

Drafting Alexander Zharovsky didn't work out: the Canadiens took him first.

Exclusive interview with Vladimir Malakhov. Helping NYI sign Tsyplakov and Shabanov

Islanders interest in Alexander Zharovsky

Darche's impact as GM Full interview below:https://t.co/8IAfGSt4QG – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) December 1, 2025

As you can see on the heels of Vladimir Malakhov's interview with RG media, the Islanders have finally drafted Daniil Prokhorov at #42

Malakhov says the club is happy to have gotten their hands on Prokhorov, even if they also liked Zharovsky. And this, even if we realize that the two youngsters don't exactly have the same kind of season…

Of course, an 18-year-old rookie season in the KHL doesn't mean everything. But right now, the Canadiens' prospects are clearly eating into the Islanders' in terms of performance.

And it's not even close.

One wonders if Mathieu Darche's group is thinking that perhaps they could have pushed a little harder to go up in the draft – as the Habs did – to take Zharovsky.

But at the same time, the Islanders don't seem to have made a mistake in the first round, so it's less of a big deal.

overtime

– Well done.

How to start your week off right: WITH FIERY NEWS PO Lestage, our Québécois guard, stays in the nest until 2028! https://t.co/SZ3ZTQlUpq#Alouettes | Presented by @Miseojeu pic.twitter.com/HV575vgyuN – Montreal Alouettes (@MTLAlouettes) December 1, 2025

– To be continued.

The file is the talk of the town. https://t. co/M94r3edQ22 – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) December 1, 2025

– Andrei Markov opens up about his tribute, which will take place Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. [RG média]

– When the going gets tough…

Not a question of making apology for brawls, but this is a real one #AHL https://t.co/GKk2odeEkV – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) December 1, 2025

– When the going gets tough, the tough get going…