Hockey

Islanders hope to draft Alexander Zharovsky
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Twitter screenshot

Right now, many people in Montreal are pleased that the Canadiens were able to secure the services of Russian Alexander Zharovsky at the last draft.

And rightly so: he's a talented player.

Guys with talent coming out of their ears (Alexander Zharovsky, Ivan Demidov, Lane Hutson and Cole Caufield, among others) are followed a lot before arriving in Montreal.

But all that to say, it wasn't just the Canadiens who liked Zharovsky at the time of the draft. Of course they did…

In fact, the New York Islanders also liked the Russian forward's profile. And according to Vladimir Malakhov, a former NHL player who now works for the Islanders, the New York club wanted Zharovsky.

Drafting Alexander Zharovsky didn't work out: the Canadiens took him first.

As you can see on the heels of Vladimir Malakhov's interview with RG media, the Islanders have finally drafted Daniil Prokhorov at #42

Malakhov says the club is happy to have gotten their hands on Prokhorov, even if they also liked Zharovsky. And this, even if we realize that the two youngsters don't exactly have the same kind of season…

(Credit: Hockey DB)

Of course, an 18-year-old rookie season in the KHL doesn't mean everything. But right now, the Canadiens' prospects are clearly eating into the Islanders' in terms of performance.

And it's not even close.

(Credit: Hockey DB)

One wonders if Mathieu Darche's group is thinking that perhaps they could have pushed a little harder to go up in the draft – as the Habs did – to take Zharovsky.

But at the same time, the Islanders don't seem to have made a mistake in the first round, so it's less of a big deal.


