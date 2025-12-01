Devin Williams gets more than $50M from the Mets: what impact on Edwin Diaz?

Devin Williams has found himself a new home.

Like Juan Soto last year, the pitcher has decided to sign with the Mets after just one season in the Bronx. But this one doesn't hurt as much with the Yankees, let's face it.

We're talking about a three-year contract worth over $50 million. That's more than I expected for a pitcher who had a roller-coaster season with the Yankees.

There's no get-out option in his contract.

Reliever Devin Williams and the New York Mets are in agreement on a three-year contract that guarantees more than $50 million, sources tell ESPN. First on the agreement was @WillSammon. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 2, 2025

That means the guy came to the Yankees, got the beard rule changed, pitched poorly and ended up signing with the rival Bombers. I'm turning corners, but it sounds like that.

I didn't think the reliever, who'd had success in Milwaukee before struggling in New York, would stay in the Big Apple. But here we are. #Silver

After the Yankees' final ALDS game, Devin Williams said this about playing in New York: “At first it was a challenge, but I've grown to love being here. I love this city. I love taking the train to the field every day.” Now it'll be the 7 train. – Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) December 2, 2025

David Stearns, the Mets' president of baseball operations, has thus acquired a player he knows well from their years in Wisconsin.

Of course, the next question is Edwin Diaz. Are the Mets still open to acquiring their #1 reliever of recent years?

All indications are yes. But between you and me, that gives the Mets some negotiating power, since if Diaz were to get too greedy, David Stearns could just tell him no more easily.

Williams is open to pitching in the eighth inning if need be. So if Diaz comes back, his closer ‘s job is waiting for him.

The Mets are still interested in re-signing Edwin Díaz even after agreeing to terms with Devin Williams, per source. Williams is open to pitching in a setup role. – Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) December 2, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.