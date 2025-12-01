Bo Bichette: “I think the Blue Jays are the favorites”

Next week, in Major League Baseball, it's winter training time. The result? Rumors will be more numerous than ever… and many big names are expected to sign contracts.

Will Bo Bichette be among them? Quite possibly, yes. He's sometimes expected to sign sooner than others.

Of course, the market that is undoubtedly keeping the closest eye on the matter is Toronto. The Blue Jays don't want to lose their infielder (not if Kyle Tucker decides to sign elsewhere, at least), who is in demand across the circuit.

If Bichette is willing to sign elsewhere than at shortstop, he'll have even more opportunities.

It's not clear how good a chance the Blue Jays have, but Chris Jimenez (former player and MLB Network expert) believes the Blue Jays are currently the favorites.

He believes the Queen City club is doing a good job and deserves to be in the driver's seat regarding Bichette.

“The #BlueJays are doing a great job already!” With a hot start to the offseason, where might Toronto look next after splashing big with the signing of Dylan Cease? https://t.co/iXax8hx4iO pic.twitter.com/pKIsm5dGkf – MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) November 30, 2025

Bichette has often said he wants to come back, but he can't say otherwise publicly. But in recent years, the rumor mill has been churning that the guy wanted to leave.

Did Dylan Cease's arrival, Vladdy's long-term contract and the club's success in 2025 change that? Because if his reasons have to do with Canada and the people who run baseball operations, for example, those things can't change…

But hey. Now that we're in December, things should be moving in a different direction. I don't think it'll be too long before we have more details.

His return to Toronto (at shortstop or second cushion) would be a game-changer.

This content was created with the help of AI.