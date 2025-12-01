A local pillar of the Offensive Line is back in the Alouettes’ nest

The Alouettes consolidated their offensive line by confirming a three-year contract extension with their starting left guard.

This agreement ensures that quarterback Davis Alexander will continue to have a reliable protector on his blind side, an essential element in maintaining the stability of a rapidly developing attack.

Aged 28, Pier-Olivier Lestage was on track to enter the free agent market this winter, but the Montreal organization chose to strike quickly to prevent him from testing his value elsewhere in the Canadian Football League. Since his arrival in July 2022, after a stint with the Seahawks, he has established himself as one of the most consistent players in the group.

A product of the 2021 draft, where he was selected in the second round, the lineman already has 64 games on his record, including 59 starts. His durability is impressive: he hasn't missed a single game in the last two seasons, becoming a model of reliability for the Montreal offensive unit.

His sturdiness and ability to read the game have made him a key player in both protection systems and ground game execution.

A pillar recognized throughout the Eastern Section

His contribution was officially recognized in 2025 when he was selected to the East Division All-Star Team. According to Pro Football Focus evaluations, Lestage ranked as the second-best guard in the league and first among offensive linemen for the effectiveness of his blocks on ground plays.

A recognition that illustrates the added value he brings to every presence on the field.

With this extension, Montreal protects a key position and ensures continuity in front of its quarterback. In a circuit where the stability of the offensive line can define the success of a season, guaranteeing the services of such a pillar represents a major strategic move for future campaigns.

This content was created with the help of AI.