Top-5: Mats Zuccarello scores in his own goal with his hand

There were 11 games played yesterday in the National Hockey League on this American Thanksgiving Saturday, with 22 NHL teams in action.

As a result, there were a number of highlights throughout the day.

Here they are.

1. Mats Zuccarello makes a big blunder

There are a lot of goofy mistakes in the NHL, and yesterday's in the game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Minnesota Wild was clearly one of them.

Leading 2-1, the Wild looked to be on their way to an eighth straight win, but unfortunately, Mats Zuccarello blundered into his own goal with his hand.

The Wild forward tried to retrieve the puck after seeing Josh Doan's shot bounce off the boards, but in the end, Zuccarello pushed the puck into his net.

Josh Doan meant to do that pic.twitter.com/vQo5f7pigE – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 30, 2025

A zany sequence that cost the Wild the win and their seven-game winning streak, as the Sabres prevailed 3-2 in a shootout.

2. Blues pay tribute to Clayton Keller's late father

Earlier this week, Clayton Keller's father Bryan sadly passed away in his sleep at the age of 64.

It was obviously a shock for Clayton Keller and his entire family, but despite this, Keller was determined to play last night against the Blues in St. Louis, as this is his hometown.

And the St. Louis Blues reacted very well to this situation by preparing a small pre-game tribute for Bryan Keller.

Hockey culture Heartwarming gesture from the @StLouisBlues honoring Clayton's father, Bryan Keller, tonight with a moment of silence. pic.twitter.com/87qjDLqNmX – Utah Mammoth (@utahmammoth) November 30, 2025

It was a very nice gesture on the part of the Blues, and it's clear that the Uta Mammoth captain greatly appreciated it.

In the end, the Blues won the match 1-0, thanks to a Dylan Holloway goal.

3. Dawson Mercer scores a superb goal

The New Jersey Devils lost 5-3 to the Philadelphia Flyers last night in a game that was very important in the Metropolitan Division standings.

It was a tough home loss for the Devils, but despite everything, they were the ones who caught the eye in this game, as Dawson Mercer scored a beautiful goal.

A superb piece of play that we're sure to see again over the course of the season in the most beautiful games.

4. Morgan Geekie continues to impress

Here's one who keeps attracting attention in Boston this season.

Morgan Geekie is simply on fire, as he found the back of the net twice last night, tying him with Nathan MacKinnon for the NHL scoring lead.

The Bruins forward helped his team to a 3-2 shootout victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

MORGAN GEEKIE REFUSES TO SLOW DOWN He's got 19 now on the season! pic.twitter.com/GJourt1Rsx – NHL (@NHL) November 30, 2025

MORGAN GEEKIE, AGAIN He's got 20 goals on the season in just 27 games! pic.twitter.com/wQONAgRs2q – NHL (@NHL) November 30, 2025

Geekie is the second player this season to reach the 20-goal plateau, giving him a pace of 60 goals over 82 games.

20 goals in 27 games is a completely absurd pace for Geekie, and the funny thing is that even he seems surprised by it.

“I'm not supposed to be there. It's fun… lots of season left.” Morgan Geekie stays humble when asked about sitting alongside Nathan MacKinnon atop the league's goal race pic.twitter.com/vqyf1pvnCg – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 30, 2025

5. Stuart Skinner pulls off a shutout

Yes, yes, you read that right, the Edmonton Oilers goaltender did the unimaginable by not only having a great game, but also turning away every shot he faced.

The Oilers won 4-0 against the Seattle Kraken.

26-save shutout for Stuart Skinner as the Oilers get the road W pic.twitter.com/L9pCBPxsHV – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 29, 2025

That's a fine 26-save performance for Skinner, and let's hope it gives him confidence going forward, because the Oilers really need it.

– Here are all yesterday's results.

The @TBLightning extended their winning streak to seven games on an 11-game Saturday. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/xuRgpAckTw – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 30, 2025

– Here are yesterday's top scorers.

– Today's NHL schedule: four games.