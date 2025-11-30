The Montreal Canadiens started the season on a high with several big wins.

After that, a five-game losing streak set in, and fans didn't know what to make of their club, especially the goalies.

Fortunately, things have turned around for the Habs, who have won their last three games for a record of 13-7-3, which is far from atrocious.

This record is even more impressive considering all the injured players in the organization: Kaiden Guhle, Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook and Patrik Laine. They're all big parts of the club in one way or another.

The Athletic recently published a piece grading each team after a quarter of the season. The Habs received a grade of B-, which is pretty fair and not bad at all considering the circumstances.

Without the multiple major injuries and the goalie crash, one can only wonder what the Habs' record would look like.

And despite all the talent on the powerplay (especially on the first wave) it's very surprising to see the Habs post a percentage of just 22.7%. While far from catastrophic, it's somewhat disappointing since everyone expected the Habs to be dominant on the power forward.

But as The Athletic mentioned in his piece, the team has far fewer problems in general than it did last year, and the talent is really starting to show.

It should also be added that this is just the beginning, as the group is extremely young and the club is brimming with talent. These players will only get better with time, and that's what's so encouraging about the Habs.

When you consider that the Habs are coming off a rebuild, this first quarter of the season is more than decent.

