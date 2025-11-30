Sandy Alcantara to the Yankees: “a good chance it will happen”

Will the Miami Marlins trade Sandy Alcantara?

At the moment, I find it hard to believe. The Marlins want to spend a little more than they used to (presumably to avoid a grievance) and Alcantara, whose value isn't at its peak on the trade market, is the only player there making a lot of money.

But because the Marlins are the Marlins… who knows what can happen.

And on that subject, Jim Bowden, who is still well-connected in baseball even though his years as GM are behind him, said he believes Sandy Alcantara has a “good chance” of being traded… to the Yankees.

We don't know exactly what he's basing this on, but he mentions the fact that there have been discussions between the two organizations to consider sending the former Cy Young winner to the Bronx.

What Bowden is saying is that should the Yankees ever sign Kyle Tucker (which isn't an unrealistic scenario if Hal Steinbrenner ever wanted to reach into his pockets), trading Spencer Jones for Alcantara would make more sense.

Of course, in such a scenario, we'd have to pay Alcantara ($17.3 M in 2026 and a $21 M club option in 2027) and Tucker. We'd also have to agree to part with Jones, a big prospect in the outfield.

But those would be two big catches.

If the Marlins (who would have to add salary if Alcantara were ever traded) were ever to part with their starting pitcher, doing so within two years of his autonomy would not be illogical, in order to maximize his value.

But in reality, this club must try to push WITH Alcantara. It didn't go badly for the Florida club in 2025… parts could be added… and Alcantara could, if he's in top form, help his team push for the playoffs. The club finished four games out of the playoffs in 2025.

This content was created with the help of AI.