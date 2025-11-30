Samuel Blais scores twice in his first game with the Rocket

Tonight, the Rocket was in action against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in a game that Laval won in a shootout by a score of 5 to 4.

In the win, Samuel Blais, who was called for waivers by the Habs two days ago, scored two goals in his first game with the Rocket, including the tying goal late in the third period, as well as the shootout winner.

The arrival of the Québécois will compensate in part, at least in the short term, for the absence of forwards Florian Xhekaj and Jared Davidson, who have been recalled by the Habs. Blais could also quickly take the place of one of his two players in Montreal.

It was Jacob Fowler in front of the Laval net, and he had a decent night in goal against the Phantoms.

The young keeper was rather busy, with 38 shots directed at him, four of which went wide.

However, this was only the second game in which Fowler had conceded more than two goals to the opposition in his last nine starts, since the October 22 game against the Belleville Senators when he allowed 6 goals on 24 shots.

Since the start of the season, the Habs prospect has performed well in front of the Rocket net, with a record of eight wins, including three shutouts, and four losses, as well as a goals-against-average of 2.25 and save percentage of 0.915.

Alex Belzile also had a good game up front, scoring twice in his team's victory.

Another player who continues to perform well is David Reinbacher, who picked up a point (an assist) in his third straight game. The defenseman has five points, including three goals, in his last three games.

The absence of Adam Engström, who was recalled by the Canadiens, is a good opportunity for Reinbacher to take on more responsibility at the blue line for the Rocket and take his game up a notch.

The Rocket continues to do well even though the team has had to deal with several key absentees with the recall of Engström, Florian Xhekaj and Jared Davidson by the big club.

The club also had to deal with several injuries to the blue line for much of October.

Despite all this, Laval is in first place in its division with 26 points from 19 games.

