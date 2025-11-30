Red Sox salary cap won’t please fans

Currently, the Boston Red Sox have a projected payroll of $225 million. But we all agree that they're still missing some elements.

We know that the club wants to add at least one big hitter, in addition to depth guys. A #2 pitcher is still on the club's radar, and we don't imagine anyone would say no to relief help.

But to get the team of his dreams, Craig Breslow is going to have to get creative and pick up guys on the cheap. But why? Because the Red Sox aren't really going to want to spend too much.

According to journalistSean McAdam, the Red Sox are open to exceeding the first luxury tax threshold, but not the second. The first would generate losses that the club is willing to mop up, but going further than that wouldn't be in the plans.

Add Bregman/Schwarber: $30Mish AAV

Alonso: $25-30M

Polanco: $20-$23Mish

Okamoto: $15-20M? Example: Bregman + Alonso/Schwarber = $60m roughly, Payroll at $285M Bregman + Polanco/Okamoto = $270-275M Another option could be a power bat plus a trade for someone like Marte/Donovan – Robbie Hyde (@gingersnaphyde) November 30, 2025

The first threshold is $244M and the second is $264M. So at the most, the club's imposed cap is around $39M.

If Alex Bregman (who earned $40m a year on his old short-term contract) returns, we can expect to see 3/4 of the remaining potential budget allocated to the veteran. That wouldn't leave much room for anything else.

Under current conditions, signing two stars would therefore not be possible. And even then: would Bregman want to sign long-term with a club that wouldn't do much about his potential return?

In reality, it looks like the money is there to extend the contracts of youngsters (which is a great idea), but not for veterans. For example, Sonny Gray and the Sox haven't talked contract since the deal.

The Red Sox are going to have to play with the big boys.

When you see clubs like the Yankees and Red Sox complaining about not making money, you realize that yes, many big-market club owners are going to push for a salary cap. It's inevitable.

The Giants have a limit too.

The Giants have been repeatedly linked to Tatsuyi Imai, the premier free agent pitcher from Japan. But a lot of their market pitching inquiries have been for more modestly priced arms – a strong indication they aren't chasing the highest priced pitchers, like Imai. – Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) November 29, 2025

Targets for the Rays.

The #Rays are showing interest in free-agent RHPs Zach Eflin and Adrian Houser, per @TBTimes_Rays pic.twitter.com/Kt0wUPjr0z – MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) November 30, 2025

