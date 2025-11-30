Overview of CH prospects: Michael Hage scores six points in two games

While the Montreal Canadiens were playing a two-game back-to-back this afternoon on American Thanksgiving Day, the Habs' college prospects stood out.

The Habs have several NCAA prospects, and two of them stood out this weekend.

Here's a rundown of these Habs prospects' performances.

Michael Hage – Center – age 19

The Habs' top prospect at center had an excellent American Thanksgiving weekend in the NCAA, scoring six points in two games.

Hage was sparkling in both Saturday's and Sunday's games against Harvard University, as the University of Michigan won 5-1 and 4-3 in overtime.

In Saturday's win, Hage had three assists on his team's five goals, and yesterday, the Habs prospect scored a superb goal and two assists.

This is the kind of sequence and goal that allows us to see the full extent of Hage's talent, and can only excite us for what's to come.

His speed, range, puck control, hands and shooting make him a constant threat on the ice, and we can really see this translating to the NHL in the medium term.

In short, with his fine weekend, Hage now has 26 points, including ten goals, in 18 games, tying him for the NCAA scoring lead with three other forwards.

L.J. Mooney – Centre – 18 years old

Here's the other Canadiens prospect who stood out this weekend.

We all remember how Mooney made the news after being selected in the fourth round (113th overall) at the last draft and also at the Habs' development camp.

Well, since then, Mooney has been playing his NCAA rookie season with the University of Minnesota, and he's doing quite well considering that Minnesota really isn't as big a powerhouse as usual this season.

Yesterday, however, Minnesota pulled off a very big 6-5 overtime win over the University of Denver, and Mooney had a lot to do with it.

He picked up an assist, but more importantly, he scored his team's fifth goal at a crucial moment in the game.

With this two-point performance, Mooney now has 13 points, including four goals, in 17 games.

That's a very respectable haul for an 18-year-old rookie with his size (5'8″ and 165 lbs.), especially on a team that's been on a tear this season.

