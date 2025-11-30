MLB in brief: The Blue Jays and up-and-comers Jacob Misiorowski and the Brewers

The Blue Jays and relievers

They held discussions with Raisel Iglesias, Phil Maton and Ryan Helsley, the top three relievers to sign since the free agent market opened.

The #BlueJays showed at least preliminary interest in the 3 top RPs to sign so far (Iglesias, Maton and Helsley). They remain interested in adding a 7th to 9th inning arm. https://t.co/5gdQHFYMx2 – Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) November 29, 2025

Jacob Misiorowski and the Brewers

There's not much talk of a long-term contract.

Jacob Misiorowski Extension Talks Reportedly Yet To Gain Traction https://t.co/Yj6TJhQJ57 pic.twitter.com/RxQmy7AaYg – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 30, 2025

A's Stadium

This will be something.

What a sequence

Yadier Molina was not happy. He manages in a winter league.

Manager Yadi is not messing around pic.twitter.com/DsFTd08Mp0 – Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 28, 2025

Still in winter baseball, Ronald Acuna Jr. is on the move.

Ronald Acuña Jr. hits his first winter league homer pic.twitter.com/FCjwPJ4dHw – Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 30, 2025

Bad progress

Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies are far from a deal.

The latest on Schwarber and the Phillieshttps://t.co/419BEGn96M – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 30, 2025

