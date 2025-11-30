Josh Allen on the verge of two prestigious NFL records

The next touchdown on the ground could mark a pivotal moment in Josh Allen ‘s career.

The star quarterback finds himself just one paying run away from a historic achievement: overtaking Cam Newton for the most touchdowns on the ground by a quarterback in NFL history. With 76 potential majors on the ground, he could stand alone atop a category dominated for years by the former Panthers player.

But the stakes don't stop there. With just one touchdown pass, Allen would also overtake Brett Favre as the fifth quarterback with the most touchdown passes in their first eight seasons. Both currently have 213, demonstrating impressive productivity over a key period of their careers.

A successful aerial performance would allow him to write another page in his already impressive career.

The leaderboard in this category illustrates the dominant offensive power of the modern era, led by Patrick Mahomes with 245 touchdown passes after eight campaigns. Behind him are Peyton Manning (244), Dan Marino (241) and Russell Wilson (227), all names associated with formidable offenses in their prime.

A duel against the Steelers under intense scrutiny

Every run, every pass and every decision by the Bills' quarterback will have special significance in this duel. If Allen manages to register his name at the top of both rankings, he will once again reinforce his status among the leaders of the current era.

