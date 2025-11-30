I want to see Jakub Dobes face the Senators on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre

Yesterday afternoon in Colorado, Jakub Dobes allowed seven goals against the Avalanche.

But you know what?

It's not necessarily his fault. The guys in front of him played like crap… and the Avalanche, who are having a monster season, really enjoyed themselves against the Canadiens. The Montreal club had played the day before, and it looked like the guys were a little tired from the trip out West.

The Canadiens play four games in the coming week: Tuesday against the Sens, Wednesday against the Jets, Saturday against the Leafs and Sunday against the Blues.

The only away game this week is in Toronto.

So I wonder what the goaltending will be like… but if I were Martin St-Louis, I'd send Dobes in front of the net on Tuesday against the Sens. And I'll explain why I think that way.

The first reason is this: since the start of the season, Dobes has been performing the best. Samuel Montembeault is having a tougher time of it, and even though he won his last game brilliantly, he still has a long way to go before he's back to full confidence.

That said, the Sens are doing well lately: the team has a 6-3-1 record in its last 10 games. The Jets, who will be at the Bell Centre on Wednesday night, have just four wins in their last ten games…

Sending the hottest goalie against the Senators on Tuesday makes sense. And it would also give Monty a chance to face a team that's not doing so well: it could give him a better chance of having a big game… and gaining even more confidence.

I'd like to see Dobes given a chance to bounce back against a good team, because he deserves it even with his outing yesterday. The Sens are a strong force to be reckoned with, as they have talent on both forward and defense, and this will be a good test for Martin St-Louis' men too.

In short. All that to say that, in my eyes, Dobes has to play on Tuesday… and Monty has to play on Wednesday. As for the weekend games, it all depends on how the Canadiens' two goalies perform against the Sens and Jets…

