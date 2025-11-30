Dossier Nazem Kadri: the Panthers get in the way of the Habs

Before the start of the season, the Montreal Canadiens' center line was in doubt for a number of reasons.

There were questions as to whether it would be talented enough, especially at second center, to accompany Ivan Demidov in his first NHL season.

Well, with the recent medium- and long-term injuries to Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook, the Habs' center line has become extremely thin and all the more questionable.

After Nick Suzuki, Oliver Kapanen, Jake Evans and Joe Veleno complete the line-up.

It's VERY thin and not ideal for a team with playoff aspirations, which makes the search for a center even more important and urgent.

In recent weeks, Nazem Kadri has been the most talked-about name in the search for a center in Montreal.

However, the Habs are not alone in their search, as the Florida Panthers are also said to be interested at the same level as the Habs.

David Pagnotta: Re Nazem Kadri: A couple teams I look at there…we talked about Montreal before, the other team I started hearing about recently…Florida – The Sheet (11/29) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 30, 2025

Indeed, that's what David Pagnotta reported on Jeff Marek's The Sheet podcast yesterday.

Pagnotta explains that he's obviously heard a lot about the Canadiens being linked to Kadri this season, but that recently, the other team he's started hearing about in this matter is the Florida Panthers.

It makes sense to see the Panthers in the picture, given that their best center Aleksander Barkov is out with a very long-term injury, and that's been a huge detriment to the team's success this season.

The Panthers are struggling to find their stride, currently 14th in the Eastern Conference with 25 points (12-11-1).

An addition like Kadri therefore becomes very interesting for the Panthers.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions are clearly in the Montreal Canadiens' sights, so it'll be interesting to see how things develop.

Despite the fact that the Calgary Flames are having a poor season, languishing 31st in the NHL, owner Murray Edwards recently stated that he wanted to keep his current core, especially Nazem Kadri.

This is surprising, given the Flames' need to rebuild, but if the owner wants to keep his veterans, they won't be traded, at least for now.

So it's something to keep an eye on, even if nothing is imminent at the moment.

